COVID-19 Pandemic

Global COVID Count is More Than 37 Million 

October 11, 2020 07:06 AM
Health workers check rapid test kits after taking nasal swab samples at a COVID-19 testing center in Hyderabad, India, Oct. 11, 2020.

VOA NEWS - Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center reported early Sunday there are more than 37.2 million global COVID-19 cases and more than a million deaths.  

The U.S. with more that 7.7 million coronavirus cases is leading the world in the COVID caseload.   

Public health experts, however, expect India’s COVID cases to pass the U.S. count.  India reported a total of more than 7 million cases Sunday.   

India’s Health Ministry said Sunday 74,383 COVID cases had been recorded in the previous 24 hours.  

A street vendor wearing a mask amid COVID-19 sells cheese, beans, and sweets in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Oct. 9, 2020.

Brazil passed a grim milestone Saturday, reporting more than 150,000 deaths from COVID-19, according to the Brazilian Health Ministry. Only the U.S. death toll of more than 214,000 surpasses Brazil’s, according to Johns Hopkins statistics.  

Brazil's far-right president, Jair Bolsonaro, has downplayed how deadly the virus is even as deaths mounted in Brazil and as he himself became infected.    

FILE - Victoria Police officers speak with a masked member of the public in a shopping center following an anti-lockdown protest in response to the city's COVID-19 restrictions in Melbourne, Australia, Sept. 20, 2020.

Australia’s Victoria state is cracking down on people who do not observe its regulations for the coronavirus outbreak.  Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said mandatory quarantine will be extended 10 days for close contacts of infected people if they refuse testing on the 11th day of isolation.   

“This is just double-checking, triple-checking that you haven’t, in fact, still got the virus,” Andrews said, according to the Associated Press.  

 

 

