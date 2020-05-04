COVID-19 Pandemic

Global Leaders Pledge Millions to Virtual Summit on COVID 

By VOA News
May 04, 2020 03:11 PM
French President Emmanuel Macron speaks after a video-conference summit on vaccination at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Monday,…
French President Emmanuel Macron speaks after a video-conference summit on vaccination at the Elysee Palace in Paris, May 4, 2020.

An alliance of world leaders held a virtual summit Monday with the goal of raising billions of dollars to fund research into a vaccine for the coronavirus as well as develop new treatments and better testing. 

The European Commission organized and hosted the event from its headquarters in Brussels, as leaders called in from all over the world. Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the world must pool its resources to start work on vaccines, diagnostics and treatments against the coronavirus 

She said the first objective was to raise an initial sum of $8 billion which would help "ramp up” work on vaccines and treatments. 

Calling in from Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel pledged $573 million, saying the video summit sent a “signal of hope” and saying the pandemic was a “global challenge that required global solutions.” 

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes a statement on his first day back at work in Downing Street, London, after recovering from a bout with the coronavirus that put him in intensive care, April 27, 2020.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, a COVID survivor himself, announced Britain’s pledge of $482 million, and reminded leaders Britain will host another summit in a month on behalf of the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunizations (GAVI). 

Japanese Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe, said the country would make a total investment of approximately $834 million to fighting the virus at home and abroad. 

Canada, France, India, Israel, and Spain were among the other nations pledging to the effort.   

People in many countries across the globe, and notably in Europe this week, are cautiously returning to work but authorities remain wary of a second wave of infections, and a vaccine is the only real golden bullet to allow something like normal life to resume. 

 

Related Stories

FILE - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo smiles during a news conference at the State Department, in Washington, U.S., April 29, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
China Accuses Pompeo of Lying About Origin of Coronavirus
Top US diplomat had said there was ‘enormous evidence’ pandemic originated in a laboratory in Wuhan, China
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Mon, 05/04/2020 - 12:27
Men ride their motorcycles as they celebrate their friends' wedding before a curfew imposed as a prevention measure against the coronavirus pandemic, Cairo, April 16, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Egypt, Tunisia, Lebanon and Iran Announce Partial Easing of Coronavirus Restrictions
Egypt's tourism minister says partial hotel reopenings will be done in accordance with WHO recommendations
Edward Yeranian
By Edward Yeranian
Mon, 05/04/2020 - 12:01
New Zealand eases regulations implemented to curb the spread of coronavirus disease in Auckland
COVID-19 Pandemic
New Zealand Reports No New Coronavirus Cases
Milestone comes as nation cautiously emerges from strict lockdown
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 05/04/2020 - 01:18
Doctors attend to a patient inside the intensive care unit for people infected with the new coronavirus, at a hospital in Moscow, Russia, May 2, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Russia Reports Record Daily Rise of New Coronavirus Cases
Russia has reported more than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases within one day
Zlatica Hoke
By Zlatica Hoke
Sun, 05/03/2020 - 20:26
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Special Section

COVID-19 Pandemic

South Sudan Announces New Steps to Fight Coronavirus

A suspected the COVID-19 coronavirus patient's temperature is measured as he is admitted at the isolation ward of Ministry of…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Thousands Head to Reopened Beaches in Texas

Beachgoers enjoy a day of sunshine at Galveston Beach on May 2, 2020 in Galveston, Texas, amid the coronavirus pandemic. -…
COVID-19 Pandemic

European Governments Face 'Gray Revolt' 

Elderly people walk on Avon Beach in Christchurch, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, Christchurch,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Global Leaders Pledge Millions to Virtual Summit on COVID 

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks after a video-conference summit on vaccination at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Monday,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Italy, US Ease Coronavirus Lockdowns

A child rides a bicycle in a park which reopened after several weeks of closure, in Milan, Italy, Monday, May 4, 2020. Italy…