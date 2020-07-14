COVID-19 Pandemic

Global Markets Sharply Reverse Course Tuesday

By VOA News
July 14, 2020 08:28 AM
A man wearing a face mask walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong, July 14, 2020.
A man wearing a face mask walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong, July 14, 2020.

Global markets are in freefall Tuesday in reaction to more bad news surrounding the novel coronavirus pandemic and jitters over worsening relations between the United States and China.

The FTSE in London is down 0.2% in midday trading, the CAC-40 in Paris is trading 1.6% lower, and Frankfurt’s DAX index is down 1.4%.

Asian markets were in negative territory across the board, with the Nikkei in Tokyo closing 0.8% lower, the Hang Seng in Tokyo down 1.1%, and Shanghai’s Composite index losing 0.8%.  

Sydney’s S&P/ASX index was down 0.6%, the KOSPI index in Seoul finished 0.1% lower, and Taiwan’s TSEC index lost 2.5 points, but was virtually changed percentage-wise.  Mumbai’s Sensex is down 1.8% in late afternoon trading.   

Oil markets are also in a slide Tuesday, with U.S. crude selling at $39.69 per barrel, down one percent, with Brent crude selling at $42.40 per barrel, down 0.7%.   

Investors were shaken Monday when California imposed a new set of strict coronavirus restrictions to blunt the state’s rising rate of daily new infections. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s announcement that it is rejecting China’s maritime claims in the South China Sea also grated investors' nerves. 

Despite the gloomy outlook, all three U.S. indexes are trending positively ahead of Tuesday’s opening bell on Wall Street.

VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

Global Markets Sharply Reverse Course Tuesday

A man wearing a face mask walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong, July 14, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

US Aims for End of Summer Vaccine as Rising COVID Cases Worldwide Prompt New Lockdowns

Health workers screen people for COVID-19 symptoms at a slum in Mumbai, India, July 14, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID-19 May Raise Death Toll from HIV, TB and Malaria

A student displays his hands painted with messages as he poses during an HIV/AIDS awareness campaign
COVID-19 Pandemic

Brazilian President to Take Another COVID-19 Test Tuesday  

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro gestures as he speaks to the media on his positive coronavirus diagnosis in Brasilia, Brazil…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Kenya Buries First Doctor to Succumb to COVID-19   

Health officials wearing personal protection equipment prepare to bury coronavirus victim Dr. Doreen Adisa Lugaliki at her…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power