COVID-19 Pandemic

Graft Alleged as Kenya’s Fight Against COVID-19 Struggles

By Lenny Ruvaga
September 18, 2020 05:32 PM
FILE PHOTO: A health worker takes the temperature of a person standing in line for mass testing in an effort to stop the spread…
FILE - A health worker takes the temperature of a person standing in line for mass testing in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Kibera slum of Nairobi, Kenya, May 26, 2020.

NAIROBI - Organizations have contributed aid worth more than $2 billion to help Kenya’s in its fight against COVID-19.  But much of the aid has gone missing, prompting President Uhuru Kenyatta to order an investigation into who might have taken it.

Money and medical supplies were donated by such groups as the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund and the Jack Ma Foundation.

The Network Action Against Corruption (NAAC), an organization sanctioned by the Kenyan government to promote fiscal accountability, accuses KEMSA, a government agency that supplies medicine and medical equipment to the Ministry of Health, of embezzling hundreds of millions of dollars meant for the COVID-19 battle.

Several schemes alleged

The network said officials in KEMSA ran multiple schemes. In one, NAAC said, the organization paid for personal protective equipment (PPE) that actually had been donated by the Jack Ma Foundation. The money then went to phony companies controlled by the KEMSA officials.

In another, NAAC said, KEMSA officials contracted with fictitious shell companies to supply protective equipment.  No equipment was supplied, but the companies got paid anyway.

Dr. Gordwins Agutu, chief executive officer of NAAC, said those who ran the alleged schemes also planned to resell PPE on the black market.

“The PPE kits consist of a number of items, but ... the PPE kits, which they stole from Jack Ma’s donation, they would break it down," he said. "So, they have the overalls separately, they have the boots supplied separately.  So you can imagine how much were they intending to make out of that.”

COVID-19 patients rest on their beds at the isolation ward at the Kenyatta stadium where screening booths and an isolation…
FILE - Patients rest on their beds at the Kenyatta stadium where screening booths and an isolation field hospital are installed to aid with COVID-19 treatment in Machakos, Kenya, July 28, 2020.

Kenyatta has ordered a forensic audit into the use of both state and donor funds meant to be used to combat COVID-19.

“All persons found to be prima facie culpable as a result of those ongoing investigations should be brought to book,” he said.

Caroline Gaita, executive director at Mzalendo Trust, a parliamentary monitoring organization, said mismanagement of the money and protective gear has affected Kenya’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’ve seen even as we speak now, the level of preparedness for COVID is not there yet," she said. "The isolation units that were meant to be put up are not ready. We’ve seen doctors complaining about lack of PPE, so it would seem we got these resources but we have not utilized them for the right reason and yet we will continue paying for them.”

Far-reaching effects

Dr. Samuel Oroko, national chairman of the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union, said the shortage of protective supplies coupled with the low quality of those made available is having far-reaching effects.

“The doctors and workers working in the outpatient department should be given N95 [masks] each and every day they see patients," he said, adding that the limited supply and low quality of the PPE "has led to more than 1,000 health workers being infected with the coronavirus.”

Kenya’s Senate and investigative agencies have been tasked with unraveling the allegations of financial misappropriation.

Meanwhile, the country’s Health Ministry has recorded more than 36,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Related Stories

Residents walk in front of informational murals painted on the side of an apartment block about the coronavirus and paying…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Pandemic Takes Toll on Kenya’s Medical Workers
Kenyan medical workers seek counseling to overcome stress and trauma of treating COVID-19 patients
Mohammed Yusuf
By Mohammed Yusuf
Mon, 09/14/2020 - 03:30 PM
Diary: My Return to the Real World of Coronavirus Awareness
00:03:11
COVID-19 Pandemic
Reporter Returns to Kenya and a New Coronavirus Reality
After five months in supposedly virus-free Tanzania, he came home to Kenya where preventive measures are everywhere 
Ruud Elmendorp
By Ruud Elmendorp
Mon, 09/14/2020 - 10:32 AM
Kenyan Artists Use their Craft to Spread Messages About COVID-19
00:02:35
COVID-19 Pandemic
Kenyan Artists Use their Craft to Spread Messages About COVID-19
Artists are trying to find different ways to promote their craft and make a living
Lenny Ruvaga
By Lenny Ruvaga
Sun, 08/30/2020 - 10:42 PM
Lenny Ruvaga
By
Lenny Ruvaga
COVID-19 Pandemic

Graft Alleged as Kenya’s Fight Against COVID-19 Struggles

FILE PHOTO: A health worker takes the temperature of a person standing in line for mass testing in an effort to stop the spread…
COVID-19 Pandemic

CDC Drops Controversial Testing Advice That Caused Backlash

Medical technicians work at a drive-thru coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing facility at the Regeneron Pharmaceuticals…
US Politics

More US Coronavirus Relief Still Possible After Trump Signals Interest

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Sept. 4, 2020, in Washington.
COVID-19 Pandemic

European Countries Announce New Coronavirus Restrictions

People wearing face masks to protect against the coronavirus queue to buy lottery tickets in downtown Madrid, Spain, Sept. 18, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Denmark Imposes New COVID-19 Restrictions as Virus Cases Surge

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen speaks at a COVID-19 news conference, in Copenhagen, Denmark, Sept. 18, 2020.

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power