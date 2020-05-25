COVID-19 Pandemic

Greece, Spain Slowly Reopen Tourism Industries

By VOA News
May 25, 2020 02:37 PM
A waitress wearing a protective facemask and plastic gloves serves coffee at a cafe in central Athens on May 25, 2020, as cafes…
A waitress wearing a protective face mask and plastic gloves serves coffee at a cafe in central Athens, May 25, 2020.

The tourism industry is slowly being revived in some European countries with new precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Greece, whose economy relies heavily on tourism, reopened cafes and restaurants Monday under new social distancing guidelines.

Travel to previously closed islands also resumed Monday, but thus far applies to domestic tourists, as the country is not expecting to welcome foreigners until mid-June.

Greece has reported fewer than 3,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 — one of the lowest numbers in the European Union.

Spain's State of Reopening

Spain reopened some of its beaches. Madrid and Barcelona allowed people to assemble in groups of more than 10 for museums to allow small numbers of visitors and for restaurants to utilize half their outdoor seating.

France began lifting border restrictions Monday to allow in migrant workers and tourists from other European countries.

Brazil added 653 new deaths to its reported toll, while its number of confirmed cases, the world's second most, surpassed 360,000.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced he was lifting the coronavirus state of emergency in Tokyo and a handful of other cities Monday but warned that this did not mark the end of the outbreak.

South Korea plans to require wearing face masks for people using taxis and public transit beginning Tuesday. Masks will be mandatory on domestic and international flights starting Wednesday.

More students are returning to school this week in South Korea and Australia.

Monday is Memorial Day in the United States, a day to honor service members who sacrificed their lives for the country.

The holiday is also the unofficial start of the U.S. summer vacation season, but with social distancing guidelines, restrictions on certain travelers from overseas, and millions of job losses, the season is set to be different than in past years.

Health experts and local authorities are urging people heading to beaches, holiday picnics and cookouts to practice social distancing.   
 

Related Stories

Dominic Cummings, senior aide to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, makes a statement inside 10 Downing Street, London, Monday May…
Europe
Top British Aide to PM Defends Coronavirus Personal Travel 
Dominic Cummings says ‘I acted reasonably’ following calls to resign 
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 05/25/2020 - 14:02
Tourists with backpacks and suitcases arrives at the port of Kloster on the Baltic island Hiddensee in Vitte, Germany
COVID-19 Pandemic
Germany Divided over Plans to Nix Rules Despite Outbreaks
As restrictions have slowly been lifted, there have also been case spikes across Germany linked to slaughterhouses, restaurants, religious services, nursing homes and refugee shelters.
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 05/25/2020 - 13:07
People gather on the beach for the Memorial Day weekend in Port Aransas, Texas, May 23, 2020. Beachgoers are being urged to practice social distancing to guard against COVID-19.
USA
Memorial Day Weekend Draws Crowds, Triggers Warnings
Sheriff's deputies and beach patrols try to make sure people kept their distance as Americans mark unofficial start of summer amid coronavirus pandemic
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 05/25/2020 - 10:31
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Special Section

COVID-19 Pandemic

Thailand Enters Global Race for Vaccine With Trials on Monkeys

A lab technician holds a bottle containing results for a COVID-19 vaccine at a testing center run by Chulalongkorn University in Saraburi Province, north of Bangkok, Thailand, May 23, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Botswana's COVID Border Checks Rile Truck Drivers  

trucks botswana border
COVID-19 Pandemic

Greece, Spain Slowly Reopen Tourism Industries

A waitress wearing a protective facemask and plastic gloves serves coffee at a cafe in central Athens on May 25, 2020, as cafes…
COVID-19 Pandemic

UN Trial for Virus Therapies Pauses Testing on Trump's Drug

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus headshot, as WHO director-general, graphic element on gray
Europe

Top British Aide to PM Defends Coronavirus Personal Travel 

Dominic Cummings, senior aide to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, makes a statement inside 10 Downing Street, London, Monday May…