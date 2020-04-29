Guinea-Bissau PM, Three in Cabinet Test Positive for COVID-19

BISSAU, GUINEA BISSAU - Guinea-Bissau's Prime Minister Nuno Gomes Nabiam has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, as have three members of his cabinet, the health ministry said Wednesday.

Nabiam, Interior Minister Botche Cande and two other ministers were diagnosed Tuesday and have been quarantined at a hotel in the capital, Bissau, Health Minister Antonio Deuna told journalists.

He did not provide details of the officials' condition or treatment, but warned the country's rate of infection could rise.

The West African nation has so far confirmed more than 70 cases and one death, that of a senior police commissioner.