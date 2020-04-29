COVID-19 Pandemic

Guinea-Bissau PM, Three in Cabinet Test Positive for COVID-19

By Reuters
April 29, 2020 06:44 PM
FILE - Nuno Gomes Nabiam delivers a speech May 16, 2014, in Bissau, Guinea-Bissau.

BISSAU, GUINEA BISSAU - Guinea-Bissau's Prime Minister Nuno Gomes Nabiam has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, as have three members of his cabinet, the health ministry said Wednesday.

Nabiam, Interior Minister Botche Cande and two other ministers were diagnosed Tuesday and have been quarantined at a hotel in the capital, Bissau, Health Minister Antonio Deuna told journalists.

He did not provide details of the officials' condition or treatment, but warned the country's rate of infection could rise.

The West African nation has so far confirmed more than 70 cases and one death, that of a senior police commissioner.

