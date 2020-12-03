COVID-19 Pandemic

Hackers Targeting COVID-19 Vaccine Operations, IBM Warns 

By VOA News
December 03, 2020 10:01 PM
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, Dr. Rafik Abdou, right, and respiratory therapist Babu Paramban check on a COVID-19…
FILE - Medical personnel check on a COVID-19 patient at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Los Angeles, Nov. 19, 2020. With coronavirus cases surging, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a new stay-at-home order Dec. 3, 2020.

As the U.S. prepares to roll out a COVID-19 vaccine, officials warned Thursday that hackers were targeting companies essential to the plan.

FILE - The logo of IBM is seen on a computer screen in Los Angeles, April 22, 2016.
FILE - The IBM logo is seen on a computer screen.

In a blog post released Thursday, IBM said it had uncovered a phishing plot targeting “organizations associated with a COVID-19 cold chain,” referring to the chain of people and businesses responsible for storing the vaccine at the necessary cold temperatures.

The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency shared the report Thursday along with a warning to anyone involved in operations related to the vaccine.

“The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) encourages Operation Warp Speed (OWS) organizations and organizations involved in vaccine storage and transport to review the IBM X-Force report,” its post read. 

Earlier this week, advisers with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) determined that health care workers and nursing home residents should be the first Americans to receive the vaccine.

Infection surge

News of the phishing plot came as the U.S. was battling its most severe and widespread surge of COVID-19 infections. According to data from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, more than 3,100 Americans died of COVID-19 Wednesday, by far the highest one-day number of deaths since the pandemic began.

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced a statewide ban on gatherings and “nonessential activities” Thursday. The state has thus far recorded 1.3 million confirmed cases and 19,400 deaths from the virus.

The CDC warned Wednesday of a bleak winter ahead as the country continues to see nationwide surges of COVID-19 cases.

"The reality is that December, January and February are going to be rough times," CDC Director Robert Redfield said in a livestream presentation hosted by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation. "I actually believe they're going to be the most difficult time in the public health history of this nation."

The U.S. topped 100,000 hospitalizations for the virus Wednesday for the first time since the pandemic began, according to the COVID Tracking Project.

While many Americans have grown weary of following social-distancing and mask-wearing guidelines, Redfield urged people to adhere to these practices in the coming months.

Travelers walk through the Terminal 3 sky bridge at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. Friday's…
FILE - Travelers walk through O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Nov. 29, 2020.

Millions of Americans traveled for the Thanksgiving holiday last week, despite advice from health experts against flying and gathering in large groups indoors.

Quarantine guideline

Also on Wednesday, the CDC said Americans should quarantine for 10 days after potential exposure to the virus, shortening the previous guideline of a 14-day quarantine.

The United States has recorded more than 276,000 deaths and more than 14.1 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus this year, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

Related Stories

A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe in this…
The Infodemic: COVID-19 Isn't a Hoax; Vaccine Doesn't Contain Microchip
Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.
Polygraph.info
By Polygraph
Thu, 12/03/2020 - 03:59 PM
A commuter wearing a protective face mask waits for the metro at Stockholm's central station on December 3, 2020, during the…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Sweden Closes High Schools Until Early January to Stem COVID-19 Infections
Swedish state epidemiologist declines to endorse masks
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 12/03/2020 - 04:28 PM
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Facebook logos
COVID-19 Pandemic
Facebook to Start Removing Bogus Claims About COVID Vaccines
Social media giant says it will delete information discredited by public health experts
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 12/03/2020 - 02:59 PM
FILE PHOTO: Pedestrians walk near public health signs in London, Britain, September 11, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo
The Infodemic: UK Deaths Linked to COVID-19 Didn't Stop in June
Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.
Polygraph.info
By Polygraph
Wed, 12/02/2020 - 02:31 PM
FILE PHOTO: Pfizer vaccine photo illustration
The Infodemic: COVID-19 Vaccine Can't 'Manipulate' Human Genes
Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.
Polygraph.info
By Polygraph
Tue, 12/01/2020 - 02:22 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

Hackers Targeting COVID-19 Vaccine Operations, IBM Warns 

FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, Dr. Rafik Abdou, right, and respiratory therapist Babu Paramban check on a COVID-19…
Economy & Business

Warner Bros. to Stream All 2021 Movies

FILE PHOTO: The Warner Bros logo is seen during the annual MIPCOM television programme market in Cannes, France, October 14,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Sweden Closes High Schools Until Early January to Stem COVID-19 Infections

A commuter wearing a protective face mask waits for the metro at Stockholm's central station on December 3, 2020, during the…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Facebook to Start Removing Bogus Claims About COVID Vaccines

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Facebook logos
COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO Europe Director Applauds Vaccine News, Urges Vigilance

FILE PHOTO: Pfizer vaccine photo illustration

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power