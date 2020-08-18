COVID-19 Pandemic

Haiti Schools Reopen for First Time in Five Months Since Coronavirus Outbreak

By VOA News
August 18, 2020 02:46 AM
A pupil wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), waits outside a schoolroom for the start of the lessons during the first day of school after holidays, at Lycee National de Petion Ville, in Port au Prince
A pupil wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), waits outside a schoolroom for the start of the lessons during the first day of school, at Lycee National de Petion Ville, in Port au Prince, Aug. 10, 2020.

Haiti school children are returning to class for the first time in five months after the government closed schools because of the coronavirus outbreak. 

One parent told the Associated Press, Monday's reopening of school was good for the future of children, citing education as the basis of development for all countries. 

President Jovenel Moise ordered schools, airports, factories and seaports closed in late March after two people tested positive for the coronavirus.

Principal Jean Marc Charles delivers face masks to pupils, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease, before attending to the first day of school after holidays, at Lycee National de Petion Ville, in Port au Prince, Aug. 10, 2020.

The United Nations says the limited availability of clean water makes it difficult for people to follow recommendations of health experts to frequently wash their hands to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.  

So far, Haiti has confirmed more than 7,800 coronavirus cases and more than 190 deaths.  

