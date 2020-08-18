Haiti Schools Reopen for First Time in Five Months Since Coronavirus Outbreak

Haiti school children are returning to class for the first time in five months after the government closed schools because of the coronavirus outbreak.

One parent told the Associated Press, Monday's reopening of school was good for the future of children, citing education as the basis of development for all countries.

President Jovenel Moise ordered schools, airports, factories and seaports closed in late March after two people tested positive for the coronavirus.

Principal Jean Marc Charles delivers face masks to pupils, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease, before attending to the first day of school after holidays, at Lycee National de Petion Ville, in Port au Prince, Aug. 10, 2020.

The United Nations says the limited availability of clean water makes it difficult for people to follow recommendations of health experts to frequently wash their hands to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

So far, Haiti has confirmed more than 7,800 coronavirus cases and more than 190 deaths.