COVID-19 Pandemic

Health Officials Ready New Guidelines As Restrictions Ease

By Associated Press
April 27, 2020 02:54 PM
Jason Godbey hangs a banner over the entrance of Madison Chop House Grille as they prepare to shift from take out only to dine…
Jason Godbey hangs a banner over the entrance of Madison Chop House Grille as they prepare to shift from take out only to dine-in service, April 27, 2020, in Madison, Ga. Gov.

WASHINGTON - The Trump administration is reviewing proposed new guidelines for how restaurants, schools, churches and businesses can safely reopen as states look to gradually lift their coronavirus  restrictions.

The draft guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been sent to Washington but still could be revised before being released to the public. The recommendations were obtained from a federal official who was not authorized to release them publicly.

The guidelines include suggestions such as closing break rooms at offices, using disposable menus in restaurants and having students eat lunch in their classrooms.

The CDC put together so-called "decision trees" for at least seven types of organizations: schools, camps, childcare centers, religious facilities, mass transit systems, workplaces, and bars/restaurants.

White House officials previously released a three-phase reopening plan for the nation that mentioned schools and other organizations that come back on line at different points. But it hadn't previously offered more specific how-to guidelines for each kind of entity with specific steps they can take.

The new guidance still amounts to little more than advice. State and local officials will be the ones to adopt and enforce them. Some state and local government have already put rules in places for businesses that are operating. For example, Michigan requires businesses to limit how many customers can be in a store at one time.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Sunday said that each business that wants to reopen will have to submit a plan to the state on how to do that.

The new guidance could offer some unified federal guidance that local officials can lean on, said Lindsay Wiley, an American University public health law expert.  

"Federal guidance provides cover to the states for those regulations if they're challenged in the courts," she said. "It allows the state to say 'well the CDC said to do it this way,' and the judge then is very happy to say 'well yes you consulted CDC and that's the appropriate body,' and then uphold the restrictions and say they're appropriately evidence based."

Related Stories

A man wearing a protective mask walks through Times Square, April 22, 2020, in New York.
Majority of Americans Say Too Early To End Lockdowns
A new poll finds a large majority of Americans are not comfortable abandoning stay-at-home orders. Many say ending lockdowns in the next few weeks would be too early. President Trump has praised some governors for their decisions to begin reopening businesses.
President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the Rose Garden of the White House, Tuesday, April 14, 2020, in…
USA
Trump: New Guidelines Aim to Lift Some Restrictions 
The new guidelines, expected to be announced Thursday, are aimed at clearing the way for an easing of restrictions in areas with low transmission of the coronavirus, while keeping them in place in harder-hit places
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 04/16/2020 - 08:29
President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing in the Rose Garden of the White House, March 29.
COVID-19 Pandemic
In Turnaround, Trump Extends Coronavirus Social-distance Guidelines to April 30
Social distancing recommendations and other measures were to have expired Monday; Trump says death toll will peak in 2 weeks
Default Author Profile
By Ken Schwartz
Sun, 03/29/2020 - 18:51
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, April 17, 2020, in Washington.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Fauci: US Economy Won’t Recover Until Coronavirus Controlled
Infectious disease expert says protesters violating stay-at-home edicts could lead to a resurgence of disease
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Mon, 04/20/2020 - 13:13
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Special Section

COVID-19 Pandemic

Health Officials Ready New Guidelines As Restrictions Ease

Jason Godbey hangs a banner over the entrance of Madison Chop House Grille as they prepare to shift from take out only to dine…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Virus Spreads Fear Through Latin America's Unruly Prisons

FILE - In this March 22, 2020 file photo, the relative of an inmate cries as she speaks on the phone outside La Modelo jail in…
COVID-19 Pandemic

The Infodemic: Fact Checking VA Secretary's Hydroxychloroquine Claim

Veterans Affairs Secretary nominee Robert Wilkie testifies during a Senate Veterans Affairs Committee nominations hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 27, 2018.
USA

Undefeated, High Schoolers Head Online For Isolation Proms

In this April 3, 2020 photo, Annette Reynolds, left, puts the finishing touches on her daughter Amanda's hair as she poses for…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Ugandan HIV-Positive Volunteer Goes Distance to Deliver ARVs

Jolly Nyamigisha, 40, a Ugandan woman living with HIV/AIDS waits to receive antiretroviral drugs from the Infectious Disease Institute (IDI) at the Uganda referral hospital, Mulago, near the capital Kampala, (File).