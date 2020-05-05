COVID-19 Pandemic

Hong Kong to Lift Major Social Restrictions as Virus Fades 

By AFP
May 05, 2020 03:53 PM
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam listens to reporters questions during a press conference held in Hong Kong, Tuesday, May 5…
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam listens during a press conference held in Hong Kong, May 5, 2020. During the briefing, Lam and other officials sported a new mask that they said would be distributed to all residents in the coming weeks. 

HONG KONG - Hong Kong on Tuesday announced plans to ease major social distancing measures, including reopening schools, cinemas, bars and beauty parlors after the Chinese territory largely halted local transmission of the deadly coronavirus.

The relaxation, which comes into effect Friday, will be a boost for a city mired in a deep recession following months of virus restrictions as well as anti-government protests that have battered the economy.

Authorities also unveiled plans to hand out reusable face masks to all 7.5 million city residents.

Hong Kong recorded some of the earliest confirmed COVID-19 cases outside of mainland China but despite its close proximity and links with the mainland it has managed to keep infections to around 1,000 with four deaths.

'Silver lining for citizens'

There have been no new confirmed infections in 10 of the last 16 days and the cases that have been recorded came from people arriving from overseas who are quickly quarantined.

"I hope these measures will be a silver lining for citizens," the city's leader Carrie Lam told reporters Tuesday as she spelt out the easing of curbs.

Older secondary students will start returning to classes from May 27 while younger children will resume school in the first half of June.

But a ban on more than four people gathering in public or eating together in restaurants will be stepped up to eight.

Many businesses that were ordered to close will be allowed to open once more, albeit with restrictions in place.

Bars and restaurants will be permitted to operate but must ensure a distance of 1.5 meters between tables. Live music performances and dancing will remain banned.

Reduced crowds for movies

Cinemas can start showing films to reduced crowds while gyms, beauty, massage and mahjong parlors will re-open with hygiene protocols in place such as the use of masks, hand sanitizer and temperature checks. 

Nightclubs and karaoke bars must stay closed.

Hong Kong's economy dropped an 8.9% on-year contraction in the first quarter of this year — the worst decline since the government began compiling data in 1974.

Retail sales figures released Tuesday showed a 37%  plunge over the same period, another record dip.

Even before the pandemic, tourism and retail had taken a hammering from the US-China trade war and months of political unrest last year.

New type of mask

At Tuesday's briefing Lam and other officials also sported a new type of mask made of fabric that they said would be distributed to all residents in the coming weeks.

When the virus first emerged, Hong Kongers started panic-buying masks as anger grew against the government for failing to stockpile enough supplies.

Since then local production has been ramped up and masks are plentiful in pharmacies and shops. 
 

Related Stories

Riot police enter the shopping mall to disperse the protesters during the Labor Day in Hong Kong, May 1, 2020.
East Asia Pacific
Hong Kong Police Spray Tear Gas in Protest at Shopping Mall
Hong Kong police used pepper spray on Friday to disperse over a hundred protesters in a shopping mall who were singing and chanting pro-democracy slogans
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 05/01/2020 - 21:12
Tables and chairs are taped up to keep social distancing at a Starbucks coffee shop, following the novel coronavirus disease …
COVID-19 Pandemic
Hong Kong Orders Bars to Close as it Ramps Up Social Distancing
Anyone who violates the new law faces six months in jail, fine
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Thu, 04/02/2020 - 21:24
Students wearing masks to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus, sit for the Diploma of Secondary Education (DSE) exams…
Student Union
Students in Hong Kong Are Taking High School Final Exams
Exam season for about 50,000 students expected to last until end of May
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 04/24/2020 - 04:42
AFP logo
By
AFP

Special Section

COVID-19 Pandemic

Scientist: Trump Officials Ignored Warnings on Drug, Virus 

FILE - This Tuesday, April 7, 2020 file photo shows a bottle of hydroxychloroquine tablets in Texas City, Texas. On Friday,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Swiss Company Says it Developed Fast, Accurate Virus Antibody Test

This undated photo provided by U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows CDC’s laboratory test kit
COVID-19 Pandemic

Coronavirus Cuts 'Deep Scars' Through US Meatpacking Cities

In this Friday, May 1, 2020, photo, a medical worker directs a local resident at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in Waterloo…
COVID-19 Pandemic

France's Macron Addresses Fears About Schools Reopening Next Week   

A photograph taken on May 5, 2020 shows an hopscotch in the courtyard of the Louis Pasteur elementary school closed due to the…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Hong Kong to Lift Major Social Restrictions as Virus Fades 

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam listens to reporters questions during a press conference held in Hong Kong, Tuesday, May 5…