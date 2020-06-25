COVID-19 Pandemic

On Hottest Day of Year, Thousands Cram Onto English Beaches

By Associated Press
June 25, 2020 01:48 PM
On Britain's hottest day of the year so far with temperatures reaching 32.6 degrees at Heathrow, people relax in the sea and on…
On Britain's hottest day of the year so far, people relax in the sea and on Brighton Beach, England, June 24, 2020, as authorities asked everyone to take other measures to reduce transmission of the virus, such as wearing a mask in enclosed spaces.

LONDON - Police around the southern English coastal town of Bournemouth urged people to stay away Thursday as thousands defied coronavirus social distancing rules and flocked to local beaches on what is the U.K.'s hottest day of the year so far.

A "major incident" has been declared for the largely rural area that can only be navigated in most places by car on narrow lanes. This gives additional powers to local authorities and emergency services to tackle the issue.

Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole council said services were "completely overstretched" as people sought the sanctuary of the seaside on a day meteorologists confirmed as the hottest of 2020. The mercury hit 33.3 C (around 92 F) at London's Heathrow Airport.

Extra police patrols have been brought in and security is in place to protect waste collectors who the council said faced "widespread abuse and intimidation" as they emptied overflowing bins. Roads, which were gridlocked into the early hours, now have signs telling people the area is full, according to the council.

Council leader Vikki Slade said she was "absolutely appalled" at the scenes witnessed on the beaches — particularly at Bournemouth and Sandbanks over the past day or two.

"The irresponsible behaviour and actions of so many people is just shocking and our services are stretched to the absolute hilt trying to keep everyone safe," she said. "We have had no choice now but to declare a major incident and initiate an emergency response."

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson gave notice that a number of the lockdown restrictions will be eased from July 4, including allowing pubs and restaurants to open their doors. He also effectively announced that the two-meter (6.5-foot) social distancing rule will be reduced to a meter (around three feet) from that date, a move that is largely aimed at bolstering businesses.

The relaxation has met with a lot of criticism, not least because the U.K. is still recording relatively high new coronavirus infections and deaths. On Thursday, the government said another 149 people who tested positive for the virus had died, taking the total to 43,230, by far the highest in Europe.

"Clearly we are still in a public health crisis and such a significant volume of people heading to one area places a further strain on emergency services resources," said Dorset Police's Sam de Reya.

Related Stories

People sit in front of a pub that sells take-out drinks, in London, Britain, June 23, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Britain Further Relaxes COVID-19 Restrictions
Prime Minister Boris Johnson tells Parliament restaurants, pubs, most 'leisure facilities' will reopen July 4
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 06/23/2020 - 13:20
FILE - Vacationers from Ohio enjoy a day at the beach, in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, June 18, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
South Carolina Beaches Fill, But COVID-19 Takes No Vacation
One hot spot is around Myrtle Beach, which has seen COVID-19 cases jump from less than 300 at the start of June to nearly 1,600
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 06/23/2020 - 13:48
An employee of a beach bar, wearing a protective mask against the coronavirus, collects money for sunbeds, at Alimos beach, near Athens, Saturday, May 16, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Greece Reopens 500 Beaches as It Relaxes Lockdown Rules
Measure is seen as a crucial test of country's readiness for its biggest challenge: summer tourism, which accounts for roughly a quarter of its GDP
Default Author Profile
By Anthee Carassava
Sat, 05/16/2020 - 12:30
AP logo
By
Associated Press
USA

US Government Sent $1.4B in Coronavirus Cash to Deceased Taxpayers, Watchdog Finds

FILE - A stimulus check issued by the Internal Revenue Service to help combat the adverse economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic is seen in San Antonio, Texas, April 23, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

US, Europe, Japan Space Agencies Announce COVID-19 'Dashboard'

A screenshot of the COVID19 Earth Observation Dash Board, June 25, 2020. (Courtesy eodashboard.org)
COVID-19 Pandemic

On Hottest Day of Year, Thousands Cram Onto English Beaches

On Britain's hottest day of the year so far with temperatures reaching 32.6 degrees at Heathrow, people relax in the sea and on…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Disney Delays Southern California Theme Park Reopenings

FILE - In this file photo taken Wednesday, March 18, 2020, one of the normally bustling entrances to the Disneyland resort is…
COVID-19 Pandemic

3 US States Issue Quarantine Orders for Visitors from States Hit Hard by COVID-19

Passengers approach gate security for flights out of Love Field in Dallas, Wednesday, June 24, 2020. New York, Connecticut and…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power