COVID-19 Pandemic

HUD Secretary Ben Carson Tests Positive for Coronavirus

By VOA News
November 09, 2020 03:03 PM
Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson speaks on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention from the…
FILE - Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson speaks on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention from the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington, August 27, 2020.

The secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Ben Carson, has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a department spokesperson. 

The HUD secretary “is in good spirits and feels fortunate to have access to effective therapeutics which aid and markedly speed his recovery,” the agency’s deputy chief of staff, Coalter Baker, said in a statement. 

After experiencing symptoms, Carson, 69, went to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center where he was tested, reports say. The noted pediatric neurosurgeon is expected to fully recover. 

A memo sent to HUD staff said Carson was “resting at his house and is already beginning to feel better.” Anyone who came into contact with Carson will be notified, the memo said. 

Carson was one of several people who attended an election night party at the White House on Tuesday, where few attendees wore masks or practiced social distancing, several news organizations have reported. 

Also, the White House recently announced that chief of staff Mark Meadows and other staffers had tested positive for the virus that causes the COVID-19 disease. Meadows’ diagnosis was announced November 6. 

A few weeks ago, President Donald Trump was hospitalized at Walter Reed after he was diagnosed with the coronavirus.

President-elect Joe Biden has called on Americans to wear a mask. He said at a news conference Monday that wearing a mask is “not a political statement.” 

Carson joined the Trump administration in 2017. Carson ran unsuccessfully as a Republican presidential candidate in 2016. 
 
 

Related Stories

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, left, addresses the media along with Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, while visiting San Juan, Puerto Rico, Dec. 19, 2017.
USA
Government Audit: Carson's $40K Office Purchases Broke Law
Government auditors say Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson violated the law when his department spent more than $40,000 to purchase a dining set and a dishwasher for his office's executive dining room Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson violated the law when his department spent more than $40,000 to purchase a dining set and a dishwasher for his office's executive dining room, government auditors concluded. In a report…
In this Oct. 30, 2020, photoWhite House chief of staff Mark Meadows speaks on a phone on the South Lawn of the White House in…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Trump Chief of Staff Meadows Tests Positive for Coronavirus
The virus has killed more than 236,000 Americans so far this year
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 11/06/2020 - 11:48 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

HUD Secretary Ben Carson Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson speaks on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention from the…
Europe

Ukraine President Zelenskiy Tests Positive for COVID-19

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during a joint news briefing with Polish President Andrzej Duda as they meet in…
COVID-19 Pandemic

US Still Facing 'Dark Winter' with Coronavirus, Biden Warns

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris hold a virtual meeting with coronavirus team.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Hungary Becomes Latest European Country to Impose Lockdown

FILE PHOTO: Spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Budapest
COVID-19 Pandemic

Pandemic Threatens Decades of Progress in Global Health

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) attends a session on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak response of the WHO Executive Board in Geneva, Switzerland, October 5, 2020. Christopher Black/WHO/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power