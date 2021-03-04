COVID-19 Pandemic

Hundreds of Fake COVID-19 Vaccines Seized in South Africa, Interpol Says

By Reuters
March 04, 2021 02:19 PM
FILE PHOTO: COVID-19 vaccination at Khayelitsha Hospital near Cape Town
FILE PHOTO: COVID-19 vaccination at Khayelitsha Hospital near Cape Town, South Africa.

JOHANNESBURG - South African police have seized hundreds of fake COVID-19 vaccines and arrested four suspects in connection with the haul, the Interpol global police co-ordination agency said.

This comes after Interpol, which is headquartered in France, issued a global alert in December to law enforcement across its 194 member countries, warning them to prepare for organized crime networks targeting COVID-19 vaccines, both physically and online.

Some 400 ampoules - equivalent to about 2,400 doses - containing the fake vaccine were found at a warehouse in Germiston, east of Johannesburg, where officers also recovered a large quantity of fake 3M masks, the agency said on Wednesday on its website.

Three Chinese nationals and a Zambian national were arrested.

The seizure and arrests in South Africa led to the identification of a network selling counterfeit COVID-19 vaccines in China, Interpol said in an emailed comment.

Police in China then raided the manufacturing premises, resulting in the arrest of some 80 suspects. More than 3,000 fake vaccines were seized on the scene, Interpol said on its website.

"Whilst we welcome this result, this is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to COVID-19 vaccine related crime," said Interpol Secretary General Juergen Stock.

Interpol said investigations are continuing and it is also receiving additional reports of fake vaccine distribution and scam attempts targeting health institutions, such as nursing homes.

Related Stories

South Africa Surges Forward with Continent’s Largest Vaccine Campaign
COVID-19 Pandemic
South Africa Surges with Continent's Largest Vaccine Campaign 
More than 67,000 health workers inoculated in the first 10 days as part of the first stage   
Anita Powell
By Anita Powell
Mon, 03/01/2021 - 12:30 PM
Paul Ndiho hosting Shaka Ssali on Shaka: Extra Time.
00:20:19
Coronavirus in U.S. and South Africa, Vaccine, Tuskegee Experiment  - Shaka: Extra Time
Coronavirus in U.S. and South Africa, Vaccine, Tuskegee Experiment 
FILE PHOTO: Vials labelled "COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine" and a syringe are seen in front of the Pfizer logo in this…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Study Reveals Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine Less Effective Against South African Variant  
Moderna reveals similar results of its two-dose vaccine against B.1.35.1 variant      
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 02/18/2021 - 08:43 AM
South Africa Holds International Art Festival Despite COVID Pandemic
Africa
South Africa Holds International Art Festival Despite COVID Pandemic
Low turnout, social distancing measures mar Cape Town’s annual International Public Arts Festival
Vinicius Assis
By Vinicius Assis
Wed, 02/17/2021 - 03:00 PM
Reuters logo
By
Reuters
COVID-19 Pandemic

Hundreds of Fake COVID-19 Vaccines Seized in South Africa, Interpol Says

FILE PHOTO: COVID-19 vaccination at Khayelitsha Hospital near Cape Town
COVID-19 Pandemic

Africa Making Important Inroads on Vaccine Coverage, WHO Says 

Technicians show a carton of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, inside a cold storage room at the central vaccine depot in Kitengela town on the outskirts of Nairobi, Kenya, March 4, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO Reports Rise of New COVID-19 Cases in Europe

World Health Organisation's Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge speaks during a news conference about the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Eigtveds Pakhus, in Copenhagen, Denmark March 27, 2020.
Africa

COVID-19 Pandemic Sparks Rights Abuses Worldwide, HRW Says

Police arrest a health worker during a protest against economic hardship and poor working conditions during the coronavirus.
Europe

A Taste of The Islands Makes COVID Lockdown Easier

Chief coordinator Glenda Andrew, centre and volunteer Dave Williams prepare West Indian meals with members of the Preston…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power