COVID-19 Pandemic

India Cautiously Opens Up Even As Coronavirus Cases Rise

By Associated Press
June 01, 2020 08:05 AM
Passengers stand in a queue outside Hyderabad Railway Station to catch a train to return to their home states in Hyderabad,…
Passengers stand in a queue outside Hyderabad Railway Station to catch a train to return to their home states in Hyderabad, India, June 1, 2020.

NEW DELHI - More states opened up and crowds of commuters trickled onto the roads in many of India's cities on Monday as a three-phase plan to lift the nationwide coronavirus lockdown began despite an upward trend in new infections.

Businesses and shops reopened in many states and the railways announced 200 more special passenger trains. Some states also opened their borders, allowing vehicular traffic.

The coastal state of Maharashtra, home to the financial hub of Mumbai and Bollywood, allowed the resumption of film production with some restrictions in place. In New Delhi, the capital, authorities announced the reopening of all industries and salons, while keeping the borders sealed until June 8 to try to prevent a spike in new virus cases.

Although social distancing and the wearing of masks in public are still mandatory across India, some people were seen forgoing both in many places. Others violated lockdown rules. In Prayagraj, a city in northern India's Uttar Pradesh state, hundreds of Hindu devotees took a dip in the sacred Ganges river even though congregations at religious venues remain barred.

But as India eases more restrictions, it continues to report a rise in infections.

India on Monday climbed to the seventh spot in countries worst hit by the virus, passing Germany and France, as its confirmed cases rose to more than 190,000, including over 5,400 deaths.

The first phase of the easing of the lockdown, called Unlock 1, will restrict curbs to containment zones — areas that have been isolated due to coronavirus outbreaks. It gives states more power to decide and strategize lockdown implementations locally.

More than 60% of the country's virus fatalities have been reported in only two states — Maharashtra and neighboring Gujarat. The new cases are largely concentrated in six states, including New Delhi.

Critics fear that the lockdown, which started over two months ago, is being eased too soon. There are concerns that the virus may be spreading through India's villages as millions of jobless migrant workers return home from big cities.

Experts warn that the pandemic has yet to peak in India, and many states have begun to identify more high-risk zones where coronavirus lockdowns will continue until June 30. But restaurants, malls and religious venues are permitted to reopen elsewhere on June 8.

In a radio address to the nation on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cautioned citizens and asked them to remain vigilant.

"Becoming careless or lackadaisical cannot be an option," he said. Modi's government has stressed that restrictions are being eased to focus on promoting economic activity, which has been severely hit by the lockdown.

India implemented the lockdown — one of the world's strictest — on March 25, ordering everyone to stay inside, except for emergencies and essential services, leading to a sudden halt to the economy. The lockdown was brutally devastating for daily laborers and migrant workers, who fled cities on foot for their family homes in the countryside.

The country's unemployment rate rose to 23.48% in May, according to official data released Monday.

 

Related Stories

Hospital staff carry the body of a person who died of COVID-19 to a morgue in Mumbai, India, May 29, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Asia Today: India Reports over 8,000 New Virus Cases 
Confirmed infections have risen to 182,143, with 5,164 fatalities, including 193 in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry says
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 05/31/2020 - 06:55
A traffic policewoman wearing a face mask controls the flow of traffic in Kohima, capital of the northeastern Indian state of…
Archive
India to Open Some Shopping Malls, Hotels, Restaurants
Lockdown because of COVID-19 will continue in worst-affected regions
Anjana Pasricha
By Anjana Pasricha
Sat, 05/30/2020 - 16:59
FILE - Indian police officials wear protective masks as they stand guard at an entrance of Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Contact Tracing Limits COVID-19 Cases in Northern Indian State
New Challenges Emerge with the Return of Migrant Workers
Anjana Pasricha
By Anjana Pasricha
Fri, 05/29/2020 - 14:57
Migrant workers rest inside a tent before traveling in a Shramik train arranged to transport them to their home states, at a…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Virus, Heat Wave And Locusts Form Perfect Storm in India
This triple disaster drew biblical comparisons and forced officials to try to balance the competing demands of simultaneous public health crises: protection from eviscerating heat but also social distancing in newly reopened parks and markets
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 05/28/2020 - 12:46
AP logo
By
Associated Press
COVID-19 Pandemic

Armenian PM, Family Test Positive for Coronavirus

FILE - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan attends the Eurasian Economic Council in Yerevan, Armenia, Oct. 1, 2019.
COVID-19 Pandemic

India Cautiously Opens Up Even As Coronavirus Cases Rise

Passengers stand in a queue outside Hyderabad Railway Station to catch a train to return to their home states in Hyderabad,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID-19 Infections Rise 684% in Afghanistan 

In this Wednesday, May 20, 2020 photo, Afghan lab technicians pose for a photo at the Afghan-Japan Communicable Disease…
COVID-19 Pandemic

UN Forced to Cut Aid to Yemen, Even As Virus Increases Need

FILE - Security officers wearing protective masks stand on a street during a 24-hour curfew amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, in Sanaa, Yemen, May 6, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Kenya Truck Drivers Lose Jobs Due to COVID-19 Restrictions

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power