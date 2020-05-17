COVID-19 Pandemic

India Extends Lockdown for 2 More Weeks

By Associated Press
May 17, 2020 11:31 AM
A Kashmiri man tries on a pair of shoes outside a shop, with it's shutters hald-closed, ahead of Eid al-Fitr during a…
A Kashmiri man tries on a pair of shoes outside a shop in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, May 16, 2020.

India on Sunday extended its nearly 2-month-old lockdown by two weeks after reporting nearly 5,000 new coronavirus cases, but said restrictions could be eased in low-risk areas to boost economic activity.

After surpassing China on Saturday, India now has the most confirmed virus cases in Asia, with nearly 91,000.

New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and some other key regions are still battling to control the rising curve of coronavirus infections. But the Home Ministry said low-risk areas will be allowed to restore economic activity.

All domestic and international passenger flights will remain prohibited. Metro services, schools, colleges, hotels and restaurants will also remain shuttered nationwide, the Home Ministry said.

The Health Ministry on Sunday reported a record jump of nearly 5,000 cases in the past 24 hours, raising the number of confirmed cases in India to 90,927, including 2,872 deaths.

India had fewer than 500 confirmed cases and nine deaths when the lockdown was first imposed on March 25.

On May 4, the government announced an easing of restrictions, allowing the reopening of neighborhood shops nationwide, and the resumption of manufacturing and farming in rural areas. It also resumed running a limited number of trains, mainly to carry stranded migrant workers.

