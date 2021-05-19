COVID-19 Pandemic

India Posts Record-Setting One-Day COVID-19 Death Toll    

By VOA News
May 19, 2021 07:11 AM
A medical staff checks the equipments inside a hospital ward which will be used in treating Covid-19 coronavirus patients at…
A medical staff checks the equipment inside a hospital ward which will be used in treating COVID-19 patients at the Siliguri District Hospital in Siliguri, India, on May 19, 2021.

India is reporting the world’s highest single-day death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The Health Ministry Wednesday said 4,529 people died in a 24-hour period, the first time the South Asian nation posted more than 4,500 single-day deaths during the pandemic.   

India now has 283,248 COVID-19 related deaths out of more than 25.4 million total infections, placing it second behind the United States, which leads the world with 587,219 deaths out of a confirmed 32.9 million total infections. 

A surge of new infections in the world’s second most-populous country has created a humanitarian disaster, with hospitals filled to capacity and an acute shortage of oxygen to treat the sick, with scores of makeshift crematories rushing to burn the dead.  Experts believe the actual casualty figures are much higher than the official figures.    

Tokyo Olympics

Amid growing calls to cancel the upcoming Tokyo Olympics due to a growing surge of new COVID-19 infections, International Olympics Committee President Thomas Bach pledged Wednesday in the Japanese capital that both the Olympics and the following Paralympic Games will be safe for everyone involved.  

Bach promised that more than 80% of residents in the Olympic Village would be vaccinated against COVID-19, and that extra medical personnel from various national Olympic committees would be available to help out during the games. 

The demand to cancel the Olympics got its strongest boost Monday when the Tokyo Medical Practitioners Association, which represents 6,000 primary care doctors and hospitals, posted an open letter to Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga Monday warning that hospitals in the Japanese capital city “have their hands full and have almost no spare capacity.”   

The surge has prompted authorities to place Tokyo and several other prefectures under a state of emergency. The Olympics are scheduled to begin July 23 after a one-year delay because of the pandemic. The Paralympic Games are set to begin on August 23.   

Taiwan on Level 3 alert

Authorities in Taiwan announced Wednesday the island will be receiving 400,000 AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines through the World Health Organization’s COVAX initiative as authorities raised its alert level for the entire island. 

The Level 3 alert, which was already in effect for the capital, Taipei, imposes a near-lockdown on the island, with all non-essential businesses forced to close and residents required to wear a face covering while outdoors.  The alert also limits personal gatherings to five people indoors and 10 outdoors.   

The self-ruled island had been held up as one of the world’s fewest success stories in containing the spread of the coronavirus, with just 2,017 total cases and 12 deaths, but it has been dealing with a sudden outbreak of new infections that authorities have connected to outbreaks among flight crews with state-owned China Airlines and a hotel at Taoyuan International Airport.  

Taipei reported 267 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, just two days after posting a record-high 335 new infections. The island has 2,260 total confirmed infections and 14 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

 

Related Stories

Medical personnel wearing protective gear, guide people at a rapid coronavirus testing center after the infection alert rose to…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Taiwan, Once an Icon for COVID Control, Grapples Now with First Serious Outbreak
The island had gone more than 200 days last year without a local coronavirus case, In the past week it has reported nearly 1,000
Ralph Jennings
By Ralph Jennings
Wed, 05/19/2021 - 05:55 AM
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson looks on as he visits a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination site at the Business…
Europe
British Leader Says No Virus Variant Will Delay Easing COVID-19 Restrictions
PM Johnson still urges people to be cautious, warns of traveling to countries with high infection rates
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 05/18/2021 - 01:26 PM
People walk past a sign requesting customers to wear masks in Laguna Beach, Calif., Monday, May 17, 2021. California won't lift…
COVID-19 Pandemic
US Charts Its Own Path Forward on Masks and COVID-19
Other countries with higher vaccination rates and lower infection rates keep masks on indoors
VOA science Correspondent Steve Baragona
By Steve Baragona
Tue, 05/18/2021 - 07:30 AM
A health worker speaks with people in line for shots of the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine inside Universidad Mayor de San Andres…
COVID-19 Pandemic
WHO Cautions COVID-19 Pandemic Is Not Over
Tedros says 'huge disconnect' exists between nations with high vaccination rates and those where virus is surging
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 05/17/2021 - 04:32 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
Africa

Malawi Burns Expired COVID-19 Vaccine Amid Concerns of Low Uptake 

A pharmaceutical expert (L) opens a pack of expired Covid-19 Astra Zeneca vaccines to show to Malawi’s Health Minister Khumbize…
Europe

EU Could Ease Restrictions on Nonessential Visitors

Tourists enjoy a gondola ride as Italy lifts quarantine restrictions for travellers arriving from European Union countries,…
Europe

As Italy Eases COVID Restrictions, Life – and Tourists – Return to Florence 

Bars and restaurants have gone back to being populated and many are enjoying their capuccinos sitting in the sun at the tables outside. (Sabina Castelfranco/VOA)
COVID-19 Pandemic

Misinformation Clouds Uganda's Effort to Vaccinate Refugees 

A South Sudanese refugee washes clothes at the Bidibidi refugee settlement in the Northern District of Yumbe, Uganda, on…
COVID-19 Pandemic

India Posts Record-Setting One-Day COVID-19 Death Toll    

A medical staff checks the equipments inside a hospital ward which will be used in treating Covid-19 coronavirus patients at…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power