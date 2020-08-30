COVID-19 Pandemic

India Sets World Record for Coronavirus Infections in 24 Hours 

By VOA News
August 30, 2020 05:05 AM
Motorists wearing facemasks as a preventive measur e against the spread of the novel coronavirus ride through a market in New Delhi, India, on Aug. 30, 2020.

India reported 78,761 new coronavirus infections in 24 hours on Sunday, the highest single day rise in the world since the pandemic began, while the county is continuing to open its economy.

It was the fourth consecutive day that India has registered more than 75,000 infections.

With a population of 1.4 billion people, India is the third most infected nation in the world, behind the United States and Brazil, with 3.5 million cases and more than 63,000 deaths, according to official statistics provided by the country’s health ministry.

In several European cities Saturday demonstrators rallied against restrictions that have been imposed since the COVID-19 outbreak began.

Tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets of Berlin to march against mask-wearing and social distancing rules. Police say they arrested about 300 protesters. 

In London, demonstrators in Trafalgar Square rallied against what they said is the “medical tyranny” that has been placed on them by masks and distancing.

A man with a placard reading in German: 'Watch out! Covidiot' takes part in a protest against the increasing coronavirus preventative measures in Zurich, Switzerland, Aug. 29, 2020.

A few hundred protesters in Paris demonstrated against the capital’s mandatory mask-wearing mandate.

In Zurich, about 1,000 demonstrators skeptical of COVID-19 rules called for a “return to freedom.”

U.S. President Donald Trump said in a statement Saturday night that he is extending the federal cost-sharing for the deployment of the National Guard in Louisiana to help with the state’s response to COVID-19 and to help facilitate the Southern state’s economic recovery.

Public health departments throughout the United States are calling on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to reverse changes the federal agency recently made to its public coronavirus testing guidelines.

The Big Cities Health Coalition and the National Association of County and City Health Officials, which represent thousands of local departments, sent a letter Friday to the heads of the CDC and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services requesting that the agencies reverse a decision to stop testing people who have been exposed to the virus but are asymptomatic.

The organizations called on the government agencies to reinstate recommendations that people who have been exposed to the virus be tested even if they are asymptomatic.

At least 33 states are not following the new CDC guidelines and continue to recommend testing for all people who have been exposed to COVID-19 regardless of symptoms, according to an analysis by Reuters news agency.

Johns Hopkins University reports there are more than 25 million COVID-19 cases worldwide. The United States has almost 6 million infections, followed by Brazil with 3.8 million and India with 3.5 million.   

