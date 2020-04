India’s navy said Saturday that at least 21 of its sailors at a key base have tested positive for COVID-19.

The navy said in a statement that all the sailors are based at INS Angre of the Western Naval Command in Mumbai.

The sailors lived in the same residential block and are now under quarantine. Most were asymptomatic.

India has 14,425 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 488 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.