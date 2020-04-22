COVID-19 Pandemic

Indonesia Bans Travel for Ramadan Amid Pandemic 

By VOA News
April 22, 2020 06:37 AM
This aerial photo taken in Jakarta on April 14, 2020 shows few vehicles on Thamrin road leading to the usually congested Hotel…
FILE - This aerial photo taken in Jakarta on April 14, 2020 shows few vehicles on Thamrin road leading to the usually congested Hotel Indonesia (HI) roundabout on the fifth day of large-scale social restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Jakarta.

Indonesia will ban people from traveling to celebrate Ramadan, bracing for a possible surge in COVID-19 cases in the largest Muslim-majority nation in the world by population. 
 
Tens of millions of Indonesians who want to leave big cities for the holiday will be barred starting Friday, the government said Tuesday, marking a more aggressive response after it failed to convince people to stay put voluntarily. 
 
Indonesia has been criticized as bungling its initial response to the virus, which at first it denied had spread to the nation.  
 
Indonesian President Joko Widodo said a state survey before the ban found 68% agreed not to travel for Ramadan, but about one-fourth insisted on traveling.  
 
“This means that there is still a very large number, which is 24%,” said the president, according to an announcement on the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology website.  

FILE - An ultra-Orthodox Jew wears an improvised protective face mask as he pulls a supermarket cart on a mainly deserted street because of the government's measures to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, in Bnei Brak, a suburb of Tel Aviv.

Just as gatherings of Jews for Passover and Christians for Easter threatened to spread COVID-19, Muslim nations now must contend with the risk during Ramadan. Indonesia is the biggest of those nations, with 260 million people. It also has the most deaths linked to the virus of any Asia nation outside of China, at 616, though limited testing means the real figure is likely to be much higher.  
 
Millions of Indonesians usually crowd onto buses and trains at this time of year to be with family for the holiday. Researchers said if the government had gone through with plans to allow such mobility, the virus could have spread to hundreds of thousands of people, particularly in rural areas where health care is weaker, local media reported. The Southeast Asian nation so far has reported 7,135 cases of COVID-19.  
 
“The more mobility in the population at this critical point, the graver the outcome,” Belinda Spagnoletti, a research fellow at the University of Melbourne, wrote in the university’s Indonesia at Melbourne blog. She noted that travel during the holiday, known as mudik, is appealing, particularly to lower-income people who can be with their families if they lose their jobs or access to health care in the pandemic.  
 
She said that “mudik provides a safety net for many Indonesians, but it also provides the ideal conditions to exacerbate the COVID-19 public health disaster in Indonesia.”   
 
After months of denying it had a coronavirus problem, authorities in Indonesia eventually moved to close schools and businesses, cancel flights, mobilize medical workers and supplies, and provide government relief packages.   

Locals wearing protective masks carry plates while queueing for food distributed for free amid the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bandung, West Java province, Indonesia, April 10, 2920..

The president, popularly known as Jokowi, has said the government would distribute food aid starting in Jakarta, and then spreading beyond the capital city.  
 
“Make sure that food stocks are sufficient,” he told his cabinet members Monday. “Make sure that when Ramadan comes, we really have a certainty about food stocks.” 
 
Observers say the nation will need more aid to workers and businesses, as well as more testing, confinement and contact tracing. 
 
“The Indonesian government needs to ramp up testing to know the true extent of the coronavirus outbreak in the country,” Andreas Harsono, senior Indonesia researcher at Human Rights Watch, said. “The authorities should also uphold the right to information and provide accurate statistics to the public.” 

 

 

Related Stories

Volunteers play the role of 'pocong', or known as 'shroud ghost,' to make people stay at home amid the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), outside the gate of Kepuh village in Sukoharjo regency, Central Java province, Indonesia, April 1, 2020.
East Asia Pacific
Indonesian Neighborhood Uses 'Ghosts' to Scare People Back Home
A group of volunteer 'ghosts' patrols streets and scare people into staying home in compliance with region’s stay-at-home rules designed to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 04/13/2020 - 15:23
A man uses a mirror to put on a face mask at a market closed due to the coronavirus outbreak in Jakarta, Indonesia, Friday,…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Indonesia Goes Soft on COVID Lockdown to Relieve Stressed Economy
Economic stability is overriding virus control, so far, in Indonesia
Ralph Jennings
By Ralph Jennings
Fri, 04/10/2020 - 05:43
Visitors queue to register their documents with French embassy officer before their chartered flight back to their country,…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Tourists Stranded in Bali as COVID-19 Cases Rise in Indonesia
Foreigners in Indonesia improvise while waiting to find ways home
Default Author Profile
By Amanda Siddharta
Sat, 03/28/2020 - 14:30
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Special Section

COVID-19 Pandemic

Indonesia Bans Travel for Ramadan Amid Pandemic 

This aerial photo taken in Jakarta on April 14, 2020 shows few vehicles on Thamrin road leading to the usually congested Hotel…
COVID-19 Pandemic

How Vietnam, Despite Shutdowns, Can Afford to Donate 1M Face Masks Overseas

Motorists wearing face masks wait at a traffic light amid Vietnam's nationwide social isolation effort as a preventive measure…
COVID-19 Pandemic

JetBlue Flies American Citizens, Residents Stuck in Haiti Home

Passengers board JetBlue flight from Port-au-Prince to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, April 18, 2020. (VOA Creole/Yves Manuel)
US Politics

US House Panel to Consider Proxy Voting, Remote Meetings

Members of the House of Representatives walk down the steps of Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, March 27, 2020, after…
Science & Health

Historian Explores the Evolution of Personal Hygiene 

A postcard of a French miner being washed by his wife at the turn of the 20th century. (The Clean Body - A Modern History by Peter Ward)