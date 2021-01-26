COVID-19 Pandemic

Indonesia’s COVID-19 Cases Top 1 Million

By VOA News
January 26, 2021 12:07 PM
An Indonesian healthcare worker injects a dose of Sinovac's vaccine to a man dressed in Indonesia's traditional human puppet…
An Indonesian health care worker injects Sinovac's vaccine to a man dressed in Indonesia's traditional human puppet costume known as Wayang, as Indonesia drives mass vaccination for COVID-19, in Central Java province, Indonesia.

Indonesia surpassed 1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday, when the Indonesian Health Ministry reported 13,094 new infections. Meanwhile, deaths are nearing 29,000 in the fourth most populous country in the world.
 
These numbers come at a time when the country is nearing capacity in intensive care units. Ministry data shows that hospital capacity nationwide is currently at 70%, although some areas have been hit harder. In parts of Indonesia’s most densely populated island of Java, as is the case of West Java, East Java and Yogyakarta, occupancy rates are 95%.
 
“This is time for us to mourn as many of our brothers and sisters who died, including more than 600 health care workers, while dealing with (the) pandemic,” Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said in a Tuesday televised address.
 
Two weeks ago, President Joko Widodo announced a nationwide campaign to vaccinate at least two-thirds of Indonesia’s 270 million people. Widodo himself has already received the first shot of the Chinese vaccine Sinovac.
 
In a country of more than 17,000 islands and limited infrastructure, Indonesian officials are working around the clock to deliver the first doses in a timely manner.
 
With cases going up, many local governments, especially in the islands of Bali and Java, have imposed new quarantine measures, while the Wododo administration has urged Indonesians to observe health guidelines and collaborate.
 
“This 1 million figure gives an indication that all Indonesian people must work together with the government to fight against the pandemic even harder,” the health minister said.

Related Stories

FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2020, file photo, released by Indonesian Presidential Palace, workers spray disinfectant on boxes…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Vaccine Seen as Potentially Shoring Up China’s Image in Indonesia, the Philippines
China says it believes in spreading its anti-COVID vaccine beyond the world’s wealthiest countries; its image is at stake in some of those places
Ralph Jennings
By Ralph Jennings
Fri, 01/01/2021 - 01:58 AM
A woman wearing a face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus takes a photo near a Christmas decoration in Seoul, South…
COVID-19 Pandemic
South Korea, Japan, Indonesia Record Highest Daily Increases in COVID Cases
Mexico first Latin American country with vaccination program; immunization campaigns starting in Chile, Costa Rica and Argentina
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 12/25/2020 - 05:38 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
Economy & Business

IMF Expects COVID-19 Vaccines to Fuel Global Economic Growth

FILE PHOTO: A ground staff walks past a container kept at the Cargo Terminal 2 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Indonesia’s COVID-19 Cases Top 1 Million

An Indonesian healthcare worker injects a dose of Sinovac's vaccine to a man dressed in Indonesia's traditional human puppet…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Netherlands Police, Protesters Clash for 3rd Straight Night Over COVID-19 Restrictions

Police use a water canon during a protest against restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Jan. 24, 2021.
The Americas

Argentina Set to Receive More Russian COVID-19 Vaccine

FILE - A medic at a regional hospital receives Russia's "Sputnik-V" vaccine shot against the COVID-19 disease.
COVID-19 Pandemic

South African President Urges Wealthy Nations Not to Hoard COVID-19 Vaccines 

A health worker holds a COVID-19 sample collection kit of a vaccine trials' volunteer, after they were tested for the…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power