The Infodemic: Is a 2nd Wave of the Coronavirus Coming?

Daily Debunk
Is a second wave of coronavirus coming?
The United States is arguably still in the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic, so it may be too early to talk about a coming second wave.
-- PolitiFact, June 22
Social Media Disinfo
Claim: Drinking "asthma plant" tea helps Covid-19 breathing complications.
Verdict: No Evidence
Factual Reads on Coronavirus
How the Virus Won
Invisible outbreaks sprang up everywhere. The United States ignored the warning signs. We analyzed travel patterns, hidden infections and genetic data to show how the epidemic spun out of control.
-- New York Times, June 25