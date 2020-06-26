COVID-19 Pandemic

The Infodemic: Is a 2nd Wave of the Coronavirus Coming?

People enjoy in a snack bar in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, June 21, 2020. Spain ended a national state of emergency after three months of lockdown, allowing its 47 million residents to freely travel around the country for the first time since March 14…

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

 

Daily Debunk

Is a second wave of coronavirus coming?
The United States is arguably still in the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic, so it may be too early to talk about a coming second wave.
-- PolitiFact, June 22

 

Social Media Disinfo

Claim: Drinking "asthma plant" tea helps Covid-19 breathing complications.

Verdict: No Evidence

Read the full story at: Africa Check


Factual Reads on Coronavirus

How the Virus Won
Invisible outbreaks sprang up everywhere. The United States ignored the warning signs. We analyzed travel patterns, hidden infections and genetic data to show how the epidemic spun out of control.
-- New York Times, June 25

