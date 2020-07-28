COVID-19 Pandemic

The Infodemic: 5G Doesn't Cause Coronavirus

By Polygraph
July 28, 2020 03:07 PM

FILE - People walk toward a police robot mounted with surveillance cameras patrol past a 5G network advertisement at a shopping district in Beijing, May 15, 2019.

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

 

Daily Debunk

Claim: The National Institutes of Health (NIH) admit 5G can actually create coronavirus within human cells.​

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Lead Stories

Social Media Disinfo

Screenshot

Screenshot

Circulating on social media: Claim that a mobile testing truck for COVID-19 in the United States carries an image of Anubis, the ancient Egyptian god of the dead. ​

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Reuters

 


Factual Reads on Coronavirus

COVID-19 and heatwaves: a double whammy for Indian cities
The onset of the hot season presents individuals and local decision makers with new challenges on the optimal ways to stay safe from both heat stress and COVID-19.
-- The Lancet Planetary Health




