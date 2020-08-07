The Infodemic: Are Most Diseases Transmitted by Hand?

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: Over 80% of all diseases in the world are transmitted by hand.

Verdict: Misleading

Read the full story at: Africa Check

Social Media Disinfo

Circulating on social media: Claim that the Pirbright Institute, a British research institute dedicated to the study of infectious diseases of farm animals which has ties to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, holds a patent for a vaccine against COVID-19.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Reuters​



Factual Reads on Coronavirus

Could My Symptoms Be Covid-19?

These days, every cough, sneeze or headache makes you wonder: Could it be Covid-19?

-- New York Times, August 5​

Nine Important Things We’ve Learned about the Coronavirus Pandemic So Far

Some early public health messages about COVID-19 have been overturned.

-- Scientific American, August 4

Coronavirus: WHO gears up for main mission into China to hunt for the origins of Covid-19

WHO and Chinese experts have drafted terms of reference for probe into the epidemiology of early infections.

-- South China Morning Post, August 4