The Infodemic: Are Vaccinated Children More Likely to Have Health Issues?

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Claim: Vaccinated children are more likely to have adverse health outcomes like developmental delays, asthma, and ear infections compared to unvaccinated children.

Verdict: Unsupported

Circulating on social media: Claim that COVID-19 is caused by a bacteria and can be easily treated.

Verdict: False

Antibody injections could fight COVID-19 infections – an infectious disease expert explains the prospects

[H]ow can we isolate and produce neutralizing antibodies in large enough quantities to serve everyone who needs them, including research laboratories and pharmaceutical companies?

-- The Conversation, June 1