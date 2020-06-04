The Infodemic: Are Vaccinated Children More Likely to Have Health Issues?

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here.
Daily Debunk
Claim: Vaccinated children are more likely to have adverse health outcomes like developmental delays, asthma, and ear infections compared to unvaccinated children.
Verdict: Unsupported
Read the full story at: Health Feedback
Social Media Disinfo
Circulating on social media: Claim that COVID-19 is caused by a bacteria and can be easily treated.
Verdict: False
Read the full story at: FactCheck.org
Factual Reads on Coronavirus
Antibody injections could fight COVID-19 infections – an infectious disease expert explains the prospects
[H]ow can we isolate and produce neutralizing antibodies in large enough quantities to serve everyone who needs them, including research laboratories and pharmaceutical companies?
-- The Conversation, June 1