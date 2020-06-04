COVID-19 Pandemic

The Infodemic: Are Vaccinated Children More Likely to Have Health Issues?

By Polygraph
June 04, 2020 02:04 PM
In this November 2019, image from video, a child gets vaccinated at a health clinic in Apia, Samoa. Samoa closed all its…
Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: Vaccinated children are more likely to have adverse health outcomes like developmental delays, asthma, and ear infections compared to unvaccinated children.

Verdict: Unsupported

Read the full story at: Health Feedback

Social Media Disinfo

CDC.gov

CDC.gov

Circulating on social media: Claim that COVID-19 is caused by a bacteria and can be easily treated.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: FactCheck.org​

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

Antibody injections could fight COVID-19 infections – an infectious disease expert explains the prospects
[H]ow can we isolate and produce neutralizing antibodies in large enough quantities to serve everyone who needs them, including research laboratories and pharmaceutical companies?
-- The Conversation, June 1

