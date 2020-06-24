COVID-19 Pandemic

The Infodemic: Aspirin Isn't a Cure for COVID-19

By Polygraph
June 24, 2020 04:16 PM
Study Details Cancer Prevention Benefit from Aspirin, But Also Cites Dangers
FILE - Aspirin tablets

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

 

Daily Debunk

Claim: Research in Italy finds COVID-19 is caused by bacteria and can be treated with aspirin.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: The Logical Indian

 

Social Media Disinfo

Production of disposable medical masks. Bishkek. Kyrgyzstan, June 24, 2020.

Production of disposable medical masks. Bishkek. Kyrgyzstan, June 24, 2020.

"Are These Claims About the Effectiveness of Face Masks True?" Snopes, June 18.


Factual Reads on Coronavirus

Swiss giant Novartis halts COVID-19 hydroxychloroquine study
Swiss pharmaceuticals giant Novartis has decided to halt a clinical trial of hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for COVID-19, citing problems in recruiting enough patients for the study of the controversial drug.
-- Medical Express, June 20

Polygraph.info
By
Polygraph
COVID-19 Pandemic

The Infodemic: Aspirin Isn't a Cure for COVID-19

Study Details Cancer Prevention Benefit from Aspirin, But Also Cites Dangers
Silicon Valley & Technology

Twitter Tackles Violent Upsurge Against Women in Lockdown

March to demand more equality and the end of violence against women in Zurich
COVID-19 Pandemic

Some States Break Virus Records as US Caseload Grows Anew

Children receive temperature checks to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Carls Family YMCA summer camp
Economy & Business

IMF Downgrades Outlook for Global Economy in Face of Virus

Impoverished Indians stand in queues to receive free food in Hyderabad, India, Friday, March 27, 2020. Some of India's legions…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Africa Seeks Equitable Access to Any COVID-19 Vaccine 

A lab technician holds a bottle containing results for a COVID-19 vaccine at a testing center run by Chulalongkorn University in Saraburi Province, north of Bangkok, Thailand, May 23, 2020.

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power