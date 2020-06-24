The Infodemic: Aspirin Isn't a Cure for COVID-19

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Claim: Research in Italy finds COVID-19 is caused by bacteria and can be treated with aspirin.

Verdict: False

Swiss giant Novartis halts COVID-19 hydroxychloroquine study

Swiss pharmaceuticals giant Novartis has decided to halt a clinical trial of hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for COVID-19, citing problems in recruiting enough patients for the study of the controversial drug.

-- Medical Express, June 20