The Infodemic: Blood Type Won't Make You Immune to Coronavirus

Daily Debunk
Claim: People with blood type O are more protected against COVID-19.
Verdict: Lacks Context
Social Media Disinfo
Fresh false claims about COVID-19 vaccine and 5G technology spread online in the Philippines.
Factual Reads on Coronavirus
Swiss giant Novartis halts COVID-19 hydroxychloroquine study
Swiss pharmaceuticals giant Novartis has decided to halt a clinical trial of hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for COVID-19, citing problems in recruiting enough patients for the study of the controversial drug.
-- Medical Express, June 20