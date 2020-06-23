The Infodemic: Blood Type Won't Make You Immune to Coronavirus

Daily Debunk

Claim: People with blood type O are more protected against COVID-19.

Verdict: Lacks Context

Social Media Disinfo

Fresh false claims about COVID-19 vaccine and 5G technology spread online in the Philippines.

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

Swiss giant Novartis halts COVID-19 hydroxychloroquine study

Swiss pharmaceuticals giant Novartis has decided to halt a clinical trial of hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for COVID-19, citing problems in recruiting enough patients for the study of the controversial drug.

-- Medical Express, June 20