COVID-19 Pandemic

The Infodemic: Blood Type Won't Make You Immune to Coronavirus

By Polygraph
June 23, 2020 04:50 PM
A woman reacts as she has her nasal swab sample collected by a health worker during a mass test for the new coronavirus in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 21, 2020.

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

 

Daily Debunk

Claim: People with blood type O are more protected against COVID-19.

Verdict: Lacks Context

Read the full story at: Health Feedback

 

Social Media Disinfo

Screenshot

Fresh false claims about COVID-19 vaccine and 5G technology spread online in the Philippines.

Read the full story at: Agence France-Presse​

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

Swiss giant Novartis halts COVID-19 hydroxychloroquine study
Swiss pharmaceuticals giant Novartis has decided to halt a clinical trial of hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for COVID-19, citing problems in recruiting enough patients for the study of the controversial drug.
-- Medical Express, June 20

