COVID-19 Pandemic

The Infodemic: CDC Didn't Blame Trump for Virus Arriving in US

By Polygraph
July 27, 2020 04:56 PM
FILE - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during a daily briefing amid the coronavirus pandemic, in Manhattan, New York City, July 13, 2020.
FILE - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during a daily briefing amid the coronavirus pandemic, in Manhattan, New York City, July 13, 2020.

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

"Cuomo Distorts CDC Finding in Blaming Trump," FactCheck.org, July 24.

 

Social Media Disinfo

Screenshot

Screenshot

Claim: Photo shows supporters of ABS-CBN, the largest television network in the Philippines, gathering in violation of the country's COVID-19 restrictions.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Agence France-Presse

 

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

Coronavirus vaccine: Might it have side-effects?
The BBC's online health editor Michelle Roberts answers some of your questions about coronavirus vaccines.
-- BBC, July 22​

