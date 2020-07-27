The Infodemic: CDC Didn't Blame Trump for Virus Arriving in US

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here.
Daily Debunk
"Cuomo Distorts CDC Finding in Blaming Trump," FactCheck.org, July 24.
Social Media Disinfo
Claim: Photo shows supporters of ABS-CBN, the largest television network in the Philippines, gathering in violation of the country's COVID-19 restrictions.
Verdict: False
Read the full story at: Agence France-Presse
Factual Reads on Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine: Might it have side-effects?
The BBC's online health editor Michelle Roberts answers some of your questions about coronavirus vaccines.
-- BBC, July 22