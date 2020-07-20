COVID-19 Pandemic

The Infodemic: Claim That No One Has Died From COVID-19 is False

By Polygraph
July 20, 2020 04:05 PM
Relatives are seen during a mass burial of people who passed away due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the Parque…
Relatives are seen during a mass burial of people who passed away due to the coronavirus disease, at the Parque Taruma cemetery in Manaus, Brazil.

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: No one has died from the coronavirus.

Verdict: Inaccurate

Read the full story at: Health Feedback

 

Social Media Disinfo

Screenshot

Screenshot

Claim: The number of COVID-19 deaths worldwide is less than the number of children who go missing in the United States.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Reuters

 


Factual Reads on Coronavirus

Second Coronavirus Strain May Be More Infectious—but Some Scientists Are Skeptical
Researchers question whether a mutated viral strain that infected more cells in a lab dish is necessarily more transmissible among humans
-- Scientific American, July 16

Polygraph.info
By
Polygraph
