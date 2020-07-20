The Infodemic: Claim That No One Has Died From COVID-19 is False

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Claim: No one has died from the coronavirus.

Verdict: Inaccurate

Read the full story at: Health Feedback​

Claim: The number of COVID-19 deaths worldwide is less than the number of children who go missing in the United States.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Reuters



Factual Reads on Coronavirus

Second Coronavirus Strain May Be More Infectious—but Some Scientists Are Skeptical

Researchers question whether a mutated viral strain that infected more cells in a lab dish is necessarily more transmissible among humans

-- Scientific American, July 16