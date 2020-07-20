The Infodemic: Claim That No One Has Died From COVID-19 is False

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here.
Daily Debunk
Claim: No one has died from the coronavirus.
Verdict: Inaccurate
Read the full story at: Health Feedback
Social Media Disinfo
Claim: The number of COVID-19 deaths worldwide is less than the number of children who go missing in the United States.
Verdict: False
Read the full story at: Reuters
Factual Reads on Coronavirus
Second Coronavirus Strain May Be More Infectious—but Some Scientists Are Skeptical
Researchers question whether a mutated viral strain that infected more cells in a lab dish is necessarily more transmissible among humans
-- Scientific American, July 16