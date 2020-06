Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: The novel coronavirus was intentionally engineered by the U.S. government in research overseen by Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: USA Today

Social Media Disinfo

Claim: COVID-19 became a leading cause of death globally by the end of May 2020.

Verdict: Mostly Accurate

Read the full story at: Health Feedback