The Infodemic: COVID-19 by the Numbers

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

"COVID-19 Cases and Deaths, By the Numbers," FactCheck.org, June 30​

Social Media Disinfo

Claim: The acronym COVID-19 is made up of a series of ancient symbols that when compiled together mean “see a sheep surrender."

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Reuters

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

Coronavirus’ spread in GOP territory, explained in 6 charts

An Associated Press analysis of coronavirus case data shows the virus has moved — and is spreading quickly — into Republican areas, a new path with broad potential political ramifications.

-- Associated Press, July 1