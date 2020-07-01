The Infodemic: COVID-19 by the Numbers

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here.
Daily Debunk
"COVID-19 Cases and Deaths, By the Numbers," FactCheck.org, June 30
Social Media Disinfo
Claim: The acronym COVID-19 is made up of a series of ancient symbols that when compiled together mean “see a sheep surrender."
Verdict: False
Read the full story at: Reuters
Factual Reads on Coronavirus
Coronavirus’ spread in GOP territory, explained in 6 charts
An Associated Press analysis of coronavirus case data shows the virus has moved — and is spreading quickly — into Republican areas, a new path with broad potential political ramifications.
-- Associated Press, July 1