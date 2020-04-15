COVID-19 Pandemic

The Infodemic: Did China Deliver a COVID-19 Vaccine to Africa?

By Polygraph
April 15, 2020 04:34 PM
A woman holds a small bottle labbeled with a "Vaccine COVID-19" sticker and a medical syringe in this illustration taken April…
A woman holds a small bottle labbeled with a "Vaccine COVID-19" sticker and a medical syringe in this illustration taken April 10, 2020.

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: China delivered a COVID-19 vaccine to Africa.

Verdict: False

Read the full story: "FALSE: COVID-19 vaccine from China has not arrived in Africa," PesaCheck, April 15

 

Social Media Disinfo​

A 3D-printed Facebook logo is seen placed on a keyboard in this illustration taken March 25, 2020.

A 3D-printed Facebook logo is seen placed on a keyboard in this illustration taken March 25, 2020.

Circulating on social media: Claim that seven children in Senegal died after COVID-19 vaccines.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: PolitiFact

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

Criticized for Pandemic Response, Trump Tries Shifting Blame to the W.H.O.
The president said he would halt funding for the organization because it caused “so much death” in the way it “pushed Chinese misinformation,” though he himself effusively praised China’s handling of the virus.
-- New York Times, April 14​

Polygraph.info
Written By
Polygraph

Special Section

COVID-19 Pandemic

China Announces Phase 2 of Clinical Trials of COVID-19 Vaccine

FILE - A worker is seen at the manufacturing workshop of vaccine maker Wuhan Institute of Biological Products in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, May 26, 2010.
COVID-19 Pandemic

106-Year Old British Woman Survives COVID-19

A handout photo taken and released by Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust on April 15, 2020, shows recovered COVID-19…
COVID-19 Pandemic

The Infodemic: Did China Deliver a COVID-19 Vaccine to Africa?

A woman holds a small bottle labbeled with a "Vaccine COVID-19" sticker and a medical syringe in this illustration taken April…
COVID-19 Pandemic

For Algeria's Hirak Protest Movement, COVID-19 Could Prove an Opportunity  

An empty view of the landmark martyrs monument which is seen empty after orders of home confinement to prevent the spread of…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, Russia's Putin Missing in Action, Critics Say

FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen during a meeting at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow, Russia, April 7, 2020.