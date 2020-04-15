The Infodemic: Did China Deliver a COVID-19 Vaccine to Africa?

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: China delivered a COVID-19 vaccine to Africa.

Verdict: False

Read the full story: "FALSE: COVID-19 vaccine from China has not arrived in Africa," PesaCheck, April 15

Social Media Disinfo​

Circulating on social media: Claim that seven children in Senegal died after COVID-19 vaccines.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: PolitiFact

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

Criticized for Pandemic Response, Trump Tries Shifting Blame to the W.H.O.

The president said he would halt funding for the organization because it caused “so much death” in the way it “pushed Chinese misinformation,” though he himself effusively praised China’s handling of the virus.

-- New York Times, April 14​