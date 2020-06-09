The Infodemic: Did a Coronavirus Vaccine Cause Test Animals to Get COVID-19?

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here.
Daily Debunk
Claim: Coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford researchers caused animal test subjects to develop COVID-19.
Verdict: Inaccurate
Read the full story at: Health Feedback
Social Media Disinfo
Circulating on social media: The number of COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. has already surpassed U.S. deaths in the Vietnam War.
Verdict: Legit
Read the full story at: Poynter
Factual Reads on Coronavirus
China Vowed to Keep Wildlife Off the Menu, a Tough Promise to Keep
The government has moved slowly to permanently stop the sale and consumption of wild animals in the wake of the coronavirus epidemic, raising fears the practice may continue.
-- New York Times, June 7