The Infodemic: Did a Coronavirus Vaccine Cause Test Animals to Get COVID-19?

Claim: Coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford researchers caused animal test subjects to develop COVID-19.

Verdict: Inaccurate

Read the full story at: Health Feedback

 

Circulating on social media: The number of COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. has already surpassed U.S. deaths in the Vietnam War.

Verdict: Legit

Read the full story at: Poynter​

China Vowed to Keep Wildlife Off the Menu, a Tough Promise to Keep
The government has moved slowly to permanently stop the sale and consumption of wild animals in the wake of the coronavirus epidemic, raising fears the practice may continue.
-- New York Times, June 7

