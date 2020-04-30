The Infodemic: Did the First Clinical Trial Treating COVID-19 With Remdesivir Fail?

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: The first clinical trial on remdesivir in treating COVID-19 proved a failure.

Verdict: False

Read the full story: "Pro-Kremlin Site Declares Antiviral Drug a Failure, Links to Bogus Lab Conspiracy." Polygraph.info

Social Media Disinfo​

Circulating on social media: Claim that a dog coronavirus vaccine could work for COVID-19.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Reuters

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

Wuhan shows the world that the end of lockdown is just the beginning of the Covid-19 crisis

Despite the lifting of most strict lockdown laws, many stores are still shut, restaurants are restricted to takeaway and even when citizens go outside they still wear protective equipment and try to avoid each other.

-- CNN, April 30​