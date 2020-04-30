COVID-19 Pandemic

The Infodemic: Did the First Clinical Trial Treating COVID-19 With Remdesivir Fail?

By Polygraph
April 30, 2020 02:58 PM
A small numbers of Georgian Orthodox Church worshippers, wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus, observe social…
A small numbers of Georgian Orthodox Church worshippers, wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus, observe social distancing guidelines, attend a Mass celebrating Orthodox Easter outside the Trinity cathedral in Tbilisi, Georgia, April

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: The first clinical trial on remdesivir in treating COVID-19 proved a failure.

Verdict: False

Read the full story: "Pro-Kremlin Site Declares Antiviral Drug a Failure, Links to Bogus Lab Conspiracy." Polygraph.info

Social Media Disinfo​

Facebook screenshot

Facebook screenshot

Circulating on social media: Claim that a dog coronavirus vaccine could work for COVID-19.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Reuters

 

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

Wuhan shows the world that the end of lockdown is just the beginning of the Covid-19 crisis
Despite the lifting of most strict lockdown laws, many stores are still shut, restaurants are restricted to takeaway and even when citizens go outside they still wear protective equipment and try to avoid each other.
-- CNN, April 30​

Polygraph.info
Written By
Polygraph

Special Section

COVID-19 Pandemic

US Intel: Coronavirus Not Manmade, Still Studying Lab Theory

Workers in protective clothing process passengers from Wuhan after they arrive on a high speed train in Beijing on Sunday,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

The Infodemic: Did the First Clinical Trial Treating COVID-19 With Remdesivir Fail?

A small numbers of Georgian Orthodox Church worshippers, wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus, observe social…
COVID-19 Pandemic

UNHCR: COVID-19 Could Affect Millions in South Sudan

A doctor of International Medical Corps (IMC) is disinfected at the isolation ward of Ministry of Health Infectious Disease…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Britain’s Low-Cost Ventilator Aims to Boost COVID-19 Fight in Developing Economies 

COVID-19 Pandemic

Fauci Expects Quick FDA Approval for COVID-19 Drug

FILE - Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, arrives to speak about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, in Washington, April 22, 2020.