The Infodemic: Did the US Give $7.5 million to the Wuhan Institute of Virology?

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here.
Daily Debunk
Claim: President Donald Trump claimed the U.S. government gave $7.5 million to the Wuhan Institute of Virology under his predecessor.
Verdict: False
Read the full story at: FactCheck.org
Social Media Disinfo
Circulating on social media: Video claiming to show 5G telecoms equipment stamped with ‘COV-19’ ready to be installed into a 5G tower.
Verdict: False
Read the full story at: Reuters
Factual Reads on Coronavirus
Life as a Covid-19 contact tracer: sleuthing, stress, and veering off-script
The task involves a good deal of detective work, profound humility, and tact. It also involves cold-calling people who may be irritated to hear from you.
--Stat, May 18