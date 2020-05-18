COVID-19 Pandemic

The Infodemic: Did the US Give $7.5 million to the Wuhan Institute of Virology?

By Polygraph
May 18, 2020 02:00 PM
President Donald Trump speaks during a presidential recognition ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House, Friday, May 15, 2020, in Washington.
President Donald Trump speaks during a presidential recognition ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House, Friday, May 15, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: President Donald Trump claimed the U.S. government gave $7.5 million to the Wuhan Institute of Virology under his predecessor.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: FactCheck.org​

Social Media Disinfo

Screenshot

Screenshot

Circulating on social media: Video claiming to show 5G telecoms equipment stamped with ‘COV-19’ ready to be installed into a 5G tower​.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Reuters

 

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

Life as a Covid-19 contact tracer: sleuthing, stress, and veering off-script
The task involves a good deal of detective work, profound humility, and tact. It also involves cold-calling people who may be irritated to hear from you.
--Stat, May 18

