COVID-19 Pandemic

The Infodemic: Did VP Pence Unload Empty Boxes at Medical Center?

By Polygraph
May 11, 2020 01:00 PM
Chief Executive Officer for Marquis Health Services Norman Rokeach, right, watches as Vice President Mike Pence, left, unloads…
Vice President Mike Pence unloads boxes of supplies at Woodbine Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Alexandria,Va., May 7, 2020.

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: Vice President Mike Pence was filmed delivering empty boxes that were supposed to be filled with personal protective equipment to a rehabilitation center in Virginia.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Snopes

Social Media Disinfo

Freight traffic arrives at and departs from the Port of Dover in Britain, March 17, 2020.

Freight traffic arrives at and departs from the Port of Dover in Britain, March 17, 2020.

Circulating on social media: Claim that immigrants caused a PPE shipment to be destroyed at the UK's Port of Dover.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Full Fact​

 

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

This Is the Future of the Pandemic
Covid-19 isn’t going away soon. Two recent studies mapped out the possible shapes of its trajectory.
-- New York Times, May 8​

Can COVID-19 survive on my phone?
Yes. That’s why a daily wipe down of “high-touch” surfaces like phones, keyboards and tablet computers is recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
-- Associated Press, May 7​

Covid-19 Without Independent Journalism
[I]n Russia, a journalist with Novaya Gazeta, Elena Milashina, has first been beaten; then threatened by the leader of the Russian region of Chechnya; been denied support and, finally, seen an article about COVID-19 with her byline removed from the newspaper’s website, following a demand by Russian federal authorities.
-- EUvsDisinfo, May 6

Polygraph.info
By
Polygraph

Special Section

COVID-19 Pandemic

UN Chief Calls on Religious Leaders to Help Lead Faithful Through COVID-19

Antonio Guterres, UN Secretary-General displayed on a screen at the Environment Ministry as he delivers his speech at the…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Workplace Worries Mount As US Tracks New COVID-19 Cases

Interior Designer Stephanie Jones at the design firm Bergmeyer putting up a safe distancing reminder
COVID-19 Pandemic

Ghana's Rice Farmers Might Benefit From COVID Pandemic

FILE - Women sweep rice at a small processing plant in the northern Ghanaian town of Bolgatanga, Feb. 1, 2008.
COVID-19 Pandemic

The Infodemic: Assessing a Claim About Airlines and COVID-19 Transmission

A flight attendant gives instructions to passengers on a plane in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam on Monday, March 16, 2020. The…
USA

US COVID Death Toll 'Almost Certainly Higher' Than Reported, Fauci Tells Senate

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases speaks remotely