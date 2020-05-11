The Infodemic: Did VP Pence Unload Empty Boxes at Medical Center?

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: Vice President Mike Pence was filmed delivering empty boxes that were supposed to be filled with personal protective equipment to a rehabilitation center in Virginia.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Snopes

Social Media Disinfo

Freight traffic arrives at and departs from the Port of Dover in Britain, March 17, 2020.

Circulating on social media: Claim that immigrants caused a PPE shipment to be destroyed at the UK's Port of Dover.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Full Fact​​

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

This Is the Future of the Pandemic

Covid-19 isn’t going away soon. Two recent studies mapped out the possible shapes of its trajectory.

-- New York Times, May 8​

Can COVID-19 survive on my phone?

Yes. That’s why a daily wipe down of “high-touch” surfaces like phones, keyboards and tablet computers is recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

-- Associated Press, May 7​

Covid-19 Without Independent Journalism

[I]n Russia, a journalist with Novaya Gazeta, Elena Milashina, has first been beaten; then threatened by the leader of the Russian region of Chechnya; been denied support and, finally, seen an article about COVID-19 with her byline removed from the newspaper’s website, following a demand by Russian federal authorities.

-- EUvsDisinfo, May 6