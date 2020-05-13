The Infodemic: Do 90% of COVID-19 Patients Treated With Hydroxychloroquine Recover?

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here.
Daily Debunk
Claim: 90 Percent of COVID-19 patients treated with hydroxychloroquine recover successfully.
Verdict: False
Read the full story at: The Dispatch Fact Check
Social Media Disinfo
Circulating on social media: Video purportedly showing protests in Germany against “NWO,” Bill Gates, “sterilization and depopulation campaign.”
Verdict: False
Read the full story at: Reuters
Factual Reads on Coronavirus
Racial Status And The Pandemic: A Combustible Mixture
Officials are finding it’s still difficult to talk about race and COVID-19.
-- Kaiser Health News, May 13