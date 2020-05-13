COVID-19 Pandemic

The Infodemic: Do 90% of COVID-19 Patients Treated With Hydroxychloroquine Recover?

By Polygraph
May 13, 2020 01:00 PM
FILE - This Monday, April 6, 2020, file photo shows an arrangement of Hydroxychloroquine pills in Las Vegas. At least 13 states…
FILE - This Monday, April 6, 2020, file photo shows an arrangement of Hydroxychloroquine pills in Las Vegas. At least 13 states have obtained a total of more than 10 million doses of malaria drugs to treat COVID-19 patients despite warnings from…

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: 90 Percent of COVID-19 patients treated with hydroxychloroquine recover successfully.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: The Dispatch Fact Check​

Social Media Disinfo

Screenshot of Twitter post with misidentified video

Screenshot of Twitter post with misidentified video

Circulating on social media: Video purportedly showing protests in Germany against “NWO,” Bill Gates, “sterilization and depopulation campaign.”

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Reuters

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

Racial Status And The Pandemic: A Combustible Mixture
Officials are finding it’s still difficult to talk about race and COVID-19.
-- Kaiser Health News, May 13

Polygraph.info
By
Polygraph

Special Section

COVID-19 Pandemic

Japan Lifts COVID State of Emergency for Much of Country

Men, wearing face masks, walk at a park in Yokohama, near Tokyo, May 14, 2020, after Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced the lifting of a coronavirus state of emergency in most of the country except for several high-risk areas.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Dubai Airport CEO: Global Travel Still Up In Air Over Virus

FILE - An Emirates Airline passenger jet taxis on the tarmac at Dubai International airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, April 20, 2010.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Vital US Truckers Hit Road Bumps During Pandemic

Semitrucks head to the truck parking lot at the Love's Travel Stop truck stop in Greenville, Va.
Student Union

COVID-19 Limits Foreign Student Enrollment

FILE - In this May 5, 2018, file photo, graduates at the University of Toledo commencement ceremony in Toledo, Ohio. Colleges…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Australian Parliamentary Committee Debunks 5G COVID-19 Conspiracy Theory

FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan 28, 2020 file photo, mobile network phone masts are visible in front of St Paul's Cathedral in the…