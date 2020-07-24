COVID-19 Pandemic

The Infodemic: Do Cat Owners Have More Immunity to COVID-19?

By Polygraph
July 24, 2020 03:52 PM
FILE - The owner of a cat cafe checks the temperature of one of her cats in Bangkok, Thailand, May 8, 2020.

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

 

Daily Debunk

Claim: Cat owners may have higher immunity against COVID-19.

Verdict: No Proof Yet

Read the full story at: ​Lead Stories

 

Social Media Disinfo

This undated photo provided by the U.S. Attorney's Office shows a phony coronavirus cure that a British man tried to smuggle into the United States.

This undated photo provided by the U.S. Attorney's Office shows a phony coronavirus cure that a British man tried to smuggle into the United States.

"Profiting from panic: the bizarre bogus cures and scams of the coronavirus era," Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, July 24.

 

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Cracking the secrets of how bats survive viruses
Their codes of life contain genetic clues to their "exceptional immunity", which protects them against deadly viruses.
-- BBC, July 22

How to Understand COVID-19 Numbers
Viewed in isolation or presented without context, coronavirus numbers don’t always give an accurate picture of how the pandemic is being handled.
-- ProPublica, July 21

