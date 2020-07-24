The Infodemic: Do Cat Owners Have More Immunity to COVID-19?

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here.
Daily Debunk
Claim: Cat owners may have higher immunity against COVID-19.
Verdict: No Proof Yet
Read the full story at: Lead Stories
Social Media Disinfo
"Profiting from panic: the bizarre bogus cures and scams of the coronavirus era," Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, July 24.
Factual Reads on Coronavirus
Coronavirus: Cracking the secrets of how bats survive viruses
Their codes of life contain genetic clues to their "exceptional immunity", which protects them against deadly viruses.
-- BBC, July 22
How to Understand COVID-19 Numbers
Viewed in isolation or presented without context, coronavirus numbers don’t always give an accurate picture of how the pandemic is being handled.
-- ProPublica, July 21