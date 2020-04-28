The Infodemic: Does Methanol Cure COVID-19?

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here.
Daily Debunk
Claim: Methanol, also known as methyl alcohol, cures the coronavirus.
Verdict: False
Read the full story: "False belief poison cures virus kills over 700 in Iran," Associated Press.
Social Media Disinfo
Circulating on social media: The claim that one of Britain’s first volunteers to be injected with a trial coronavirus vaccine has died.
Verdict: False
Read the full story at: "Britain’s first coronavirus vaccine volunteer has not died after trial jab," Agence France-Presse
Factual Reads on Coronavirus
Hello, social distancing. Goodbye, handshakes?
Our hands can carry Salmonella, E. coli, norovirus and respiratory infections like adenovirus and hand-foot-mouth disease.
-- Reuters, April 28