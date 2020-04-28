COVID-19 Pandemic

The Infodemic: Does Methanol Cure COVID-19?

A woman has her temperature checked and her hands disinfected to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus as she enters the the Kourosh Shopping Center in Tehran, Iran, April 20, 2020.

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Claim: Methanol, also known as methyl alcohol, cures the coronavirus.

Verdict: False

Read the full story: "False belief poison cures virus kills over 700 in Iran," Associated Press.​

 

Circulating on social media: The claim that one of Britain’s first volunteers to be injected with a trial coronavirus vaccine has died.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: "Britain’s first coronavirus vaccine volunteer has not died after trial jab," Agence France-Presse​

 

Hello, social distancing. Goodbye, handshakes?
Our hands can carry Salmonella, E. coli, norovirus and respiratory infections like adenovirus and hand-foot-mouth disease.
-- Reuters, April 28​

