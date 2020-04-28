The Infodemic: Does Methanol Cure COVID-19?

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: Methanol, also known as methyl alcohol, cures the coronavirus.

Verdict: False

Read the full story: "False belief poison cures virus kills over 700 in Iran," Associated Press.​

Social Media Disinfo​

News NT screenshot

Circulating on social media: The claim that one of Britain’s first volunteers to be injected with a trial coronavirus vaccine has died.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: "Britain’s first coronavirus vaccine volunteer has not died after trial jab," Agence France-Presse​

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

Hello, social distancing. Goodbye, handshakes?

Our hands can carry Salmonella, E. coli, norovirus and respiratory infections like adenovirus and hand-foot-mouth disease.

-- Reuters, April 28​