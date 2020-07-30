The Infodemic: Does Russia Have a COVID-19 Vaccine?

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here.
Daily Debunk
Claim: The West loses the race to develop a coronavirus vaccine. Russia’s vaccine against COVID-19 is ready.
Verdict: False
Social Media Disinfo
"US social media users still mischaracterize Canada’s COVID-19 aid," Agence France-Presse, July 29.
Factual Reads on Coronavirus
Covid-19 infections leave an impact on the heart, raising concerns about lasting damage
Two new studies from Germany paint a sobering picture of the toll that Covid-19 takes on the heart.
-- Stat, July 27