COVID-19 Pandemic

The Infodemic: Does Russia Have a COVID-19 Vaccine?

By Polygraph
July 30, 2020 04:33 PM
FILE PHOTO: A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Vaccine COVID-19" sticker and a medical syringe in this illustration…
Results published July 20, 2020, in the British medical journal The Lancet report on a vaccine developed by pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca and Oxford University.  

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: The West loses the race to develop a coronavirus vaccine. Russia’s vaccine against COVID-19 is ready.​

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: EUvsDisinfo

Social Media Disinfo

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau removes his face mask as he visits the Big Rig Brewery in Kanata, Ontario, Canada June 26, 2020. REUTERS/Patrick Doyle/File Photo

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau removes his face mask as he visits the Big Rig Brewery in Kanata, Ontario, Canada June 26, 2020. REUTERS/Patrick Doyle/File Photo

"US social media users still mischaracterize Canada’s COVID-19 aid," Agence France-Presse, July 29.

 


Factual Reads on Coronavirus

Covid-19 infections leave an impact on the heart, raising concerns about lasting damage
Two new studies from Germany paint a sobering picture of the toll that Covid-19 takes on the heart.
-- Stat, July 27

Polygraph.info
By
Polygraph
COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO Warns Africa Against Easing of Coronavirus Restrictions

Silva Cossa, the caretaker, ties ribbons onto the fence to represents a South African who has died from Covid-19, at St James…
COVID-19 Pandemic

The Infodemic: Does Russia Have a COVID-19 Vaccine?

FILE PHOTO: A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Vaccine COVID-19" sticker and a medical syringe in this illustration…
Africa

WFP Appeals For $250M to Ease Zimbabwe's 'Dire Situation' Food Crisis

Women leave after receiving food aid from the World Food Program in Nyamapanda district, Zimbabwe, Feb. 2020. (Columbus Mavhunga/VOA)
COVID-19 Pandemic

Coronavirus Rapidly Spreading Across Africa

Pedestrian walk past a sign telling resident to call phone numbers if the have coronavirus symptoms in Lagos Nigeria, Tuesday…
Africa

Fear & Stigma Keep Nigerians from Helping Contact Tracers

FILE - Members of the contact-tracing team are seen at the Primary Healthcare Centre, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Lagos, Nigeria, May 7, 2020.

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power