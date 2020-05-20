The Infodemic: Fact-checking Joe Biden's Claim on US CDC Staff in China

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here.
Daily Debunk
Claim: Former Vice President Joe Biden said that under the Trump administration, the CDC cut its staff in China to four people.
Verdict: False
Read the full story at: FactCheck.org
Social Media Disinfo
Circulating on social media: Claim that COVID-19 quickly spread around the world as early as October 2019.
Verdict: Partially Correct
Read the full story at: Health Feedback
Factual Reads on Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine trials have their first results — but their promise is still unclear
Scientists urge caution over hints of success emerging from small human and animal studies.
-- Nature, May 19