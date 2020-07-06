COVID-19 Pandemic

The Infodemic: Have 99% of US COVID-19 Cases Been 'Harmless'?

By Polygraph
July 06, 2020 04:03 PM
President Donald Trump speaks at Mount Rushmore National Memorial, Friday, July 3, 2020, near Keystone, S.D. (AP Photo/Alex…
President Donald Trump speaks at Mount Rushmore National Memorial, July 3, 2020.

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

 

Daily Debunk

Claim: “Now we have tested over 40 million people. But by so doing, we show cases, 99% of which are totally harmless.” President Donald Trump, July 4

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Associated Press

Social Media Disinfo

 

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, wears a Washington Nationals face mask as he arrives during a Senate committee hearing in Washington, D.C., U.S. June 30, 2020.

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, wears a Washington Nationals face mask as he arrives during a Senate committee hearing in Washington, D.C., U.S. June 30, 2020.

Claim: “The United States' top infectious diseases expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said people in the U.S. do not need to wear masks to protect against COVID-19.

Verdict: Outdated

Read the full story at: Snopes

 

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

239 Experts With One Big Claim: The Coronavirus Is Airborne
The W.H.O. has resisted mounting evidence that viral particles floating indoors are infectious, some scientists say. The agency maintains the research is still inconclusive.
-- New York Times, July 4

Polygraph.info
By
Polygraph
COVID-19 Pandemic

The Infodemic: Have 99% of US COVID-19 Cases Been 'Harmless'?

President Donald Trump speaks at Mount Rushmore National Memorial, Friday, July 3, 2020, near Keystone, S.D. (AP Photo/Alex…
Student Union

40% of Harvard Students to Return to Campus for Remote Classes

Students carry boxes to their dorms at Harvard University, after the school asked its students not to return to campus after…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Kenya Eases COVID-19 Restrictions as Cases Continue to Soar

Vendors carrying traditional medicine in jerrycans, stand outside a stall which has graffiti against the spread of the…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Governments Struggle With Reopening Amid Rise in Coronavirus Cases

Police stop drivers at a checkpoint, set up in response to the state of Victoria's surge in coronavirus disease (COVID-19)…
Finding Hope

US Drive-In Theaters Making a Comeback Amid COVID Pandemic

People watch the movie "Jaws" at The Tribeca Drive-In outside Rose Bowl stadium during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease.

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power