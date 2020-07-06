The Infodemic: Have 99% of US COVID-19 Cases Been 'Harmless'?

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here.
Daily Debunk
Claim: “Now we have tested over 40 million people. But by so doing, we show cases, 99% of which are totally harmless.” President Donald Trump, July 4
Verdict: False
Read the full story at: Associated Press
Social Media Disinfo
Claim: “The United States' top infectious diseases expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said people in the U.S. do not need to wear masks to protect against COVID-19.
Verdict: Outdated
Read the full story at: Snopes
Factual Reads on Coronavirus
239 Experts With One Big Claim: The Coronavirus Is Airborne
The W.H.O. has resisted mounting evidence that viral particles floating indoors are infectious, some scientists say. The agency maintains the research is still inconclusive.
-- New York Times, July 4