The Infodemic: Have 99% of US COVID-19 Cases Been 'Harmless'?

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: “Now we have tested over 40 million people. But by so doing, we show cases, 99% of which are totally harmless.” President Donald Trump, July 4

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Associated Press

Social Media Disinfo

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, wears a Washington Nationals face mask as he arrives during a Senate committee hearing in Washington, D.C., U.S. June 30, 2020.

Claim: “The United States' top infectious diseases expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said people in the U.S. do not need to wear masks to protect against COVID-19.

Verdict: Outdated

Read the full story at: Snopes

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

239 Experts With One Big Claim: The Coronavirus Is Airborne

The W.H.O. has resisted mounting evidence that viral particles floating indoors are infectious, some scientists say. The agency maintains the research is still inconclusive.

-- New York Times, July 4