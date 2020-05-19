The Infodemic: Have Children Died From a COVID-19 Vaccine?

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here.
Daily Debunk
Claim: Two children died from a novel coronavirus vaccine in Guinea.
Verdict: False
Read the full story at: Agence France-Presse
Social Media Disinfo
Circulating on social media: Claims that a COVID-19 vaccine will genetically modify humans.
Verdict: False
Read the full story at: Reuters
Factual Reads on Coronavirus
Animal source of the coronavirus continues to elude scientists
Computational models, cell studies and animal experiments are being used to pinpoint the viral host that kicked off the pandemic.
-- Nature, May 18