The Infodemic: Have Children Died From a COVID-19 Vaccine?

Polygraph
May 19, 2020
FILE PHOTO: A vial of measles, mumps and rubella vaccine and an information sheet is seen at Boston Children's Hospital in Boston
FILE PHOTO: A vial of measles, mumps and rubella vaccine and an information sheet is seen at Boston Children's Hospital in Boston

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Claim: Two children died from a novel coronavirus vaccine in Guinea.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Agence France-Presse​

Circulating on social media: Claims that a COVID-19 vaccine will genetically modify humans.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Reuters

 

Animal source of the coronavirus continues to elude scientists
Computational models, cell studies and animal experiments are being used to pinpoint the viral host that kicked off the pandemic.
-- Nature, May 18

