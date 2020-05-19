The Infodemic: Have Children Died From a COVID-19 Vaccine?

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: Two children died from a novel coronavirus vaccine in Guinea.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Agence France-Presse​

Social Media Disinfo

Screenshot

Circulating on social media: Claims that a COVID-19 vaccine will genetically modify humans.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Reuters

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

Animal source of the coronavirus continues to elude scientists

Computational models, cell studies and animal experiments are being used to pinpoint the viral host that kicked off the pandemic.

-- Nature, May 18