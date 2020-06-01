COVID-19 Pandemic

The Infodemic: Have Snakes Killed More People Than COVID-19?

By Polygraph
June 01, 2020 04:54 PM
A woman passes a fence outside Brooklyn's Green-Wood Cemetery adorned with tributes to victims of COVID-19, Thursday, May 28,…
A woman passes a fence outside Brooklyn's Green-Wood Cemetery adorned with tributes to victims of COVID-19, Thursday, May 28, 2020, in New York.

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: More people have died this year from snake bites than from COVID-19.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: RMIT ABC (Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology - Australian Broadcasting Corporation) Fact Check

Social Media Disinfo

The drug hydroxychloroquine, pushed by U.S. President Donald Trump and others as a possible COVID-19 treatment, is displayed by a pharmacist at the Rock Canyon Pharmacy in Provo, Utah, U.S., May 27, 2020. REUTERS/George Frey/File Photo

The drug hydroxychloroquine, pushed by U.S. President Donald Trump and others as a possible COVID-19 treatment, is displayed by a pharmacist at the Rock Canyon Pharmacy in Provo, Utah, U.S., May 27, 2020. REUTERS/George Frey/File Photo

Circulating on social media: Claim that hydroxychloroquine is the same as quinine and can be made at home.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Reuters

A woman passes a fence outside Brooklyn's Green-Wood Cemetery adorned with tributes to victims of COVID-19, Thursday, May 28,…
