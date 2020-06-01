The Infodemic: Have Snakes Killed More People Than COVID-19?

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here.
Daily Debunk
Claim: More people have died this year from snake bites than from COVID-19.
Verdict: False
Read the full story at: RMIT ABC (Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology - Australian Broadcasting Corporation) Fact Check
Social Media Disinfo
Circulating on social media: Claim that hydroxychloroquine is the same as quinine and can be made at home.
Verdict: False
Read the full story at: Reuters