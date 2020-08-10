The Infodemic: Have We Reached 'Herd Immunity'?

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: The current rate of positive COVID-19 tests in the U.S. indicates that “herd immunity has been reached.”

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Reuters

Social Media Disinfo

Screenshot

Circulating on social media: Claim that children vaccinated against the flu are at a significantly higher risk of contracting other respiratory infections, including coronaviruses.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Agence France-Presse​