The Infodemic: Have We Reached 'Herd Immunity'?

August 10, 2020 02:58 PM
FILE - A demonstrator holds a sign reading "Grandparents for Herd Immunity" as protestors rally against COVID-19 restrictions outside the Pennsylvania State Capitol Building in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, U.S., May 15, 2020.

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Claim: The current rate of positive COVID-19 tests in the U.S. indicates that “herd immunity has been reached.”

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Reuters

 

Circulating on social media: Claim that children vaccinated against the flu are at a significantly higher risk of contracting other respiratory infections, including coronaviruses.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Agence France-Presse​

