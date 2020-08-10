The Infodemic: Have We Reached 'Herd Immunity'?

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here.
Daily Debunk
Claim: The current rate of positive COVID-19 tests in the U.S. indicates that “herd immunity has been reached.”
Verdict: False
Read the full story at: Reuters
Social Media Disinfo
Circulating on social media: Claim that children vaccinated against the flu are at a significantly higher risk of contracting other respiratory infections, including coronaviruses.
Verdict: False
Read the full story at: Agence France-Presse