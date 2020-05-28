The Infodemic: How Many People in the UK Have Been Infected With COVID-19?

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: 19 million people in the United Kingdom have already been infected with the new coronavirus.

Verdict: Unclear

Read the full story at: Full Fact

Social Media Disinfo

Circulating on social media: Claim that a herbal concoction manufactured in Lesotho is a COVID-19 remedy.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: PesaCheck​

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

New research rewrites history of when Covid-19 took off in the U.S. — and points to missed chances to stop it

The work adds to evidence that the United States missed opportunities to stop the SARS-CoV-2 virus from taking root in this country — and that those opportunities persisted for longer than has been recognized up until now.

-- Stat, May 26