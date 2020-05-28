COVID-19 Pandemic

The Infodemic: How Many People in the UK Have Been Infected With COVID-19?

By Polygraph
May 28, 2020 03:54 PM
Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in London
Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in London

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: 19 million people in the United Kingdom have already been infected with the new coronavirus.

Verdict: Unclear

Read the full story at: Full Fact

Social Media Disinfo

Screenshot

Screenshot

Circulating on social media: Claim that a herbal concoction manufactured in Lesotho is a COVID-19 remedy.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: PesaCheck​

 

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

New research rewrites history of when Covid-19 took off in the U.S. — and points to missed chances to stop it
The work adds to evidence that the United States missed opportunities to stop the SARS-CoV-2 virus from taking root in this country — and that those opportunities persisted for longer than has been recognized up until now.
-- Stat, May 26

Polygraph.info
By
Polygraph
COVID-19 Pandemic

Coronavirus Cuts Different Paths Across Africa

Disinfection team disinfect a classroom at Ivory Park Secondary School east of Johannesburg, South Africa, Thursday, May 28,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

400 Migrant Workers Escape From COVID-19 Screening Camp in Malawi

A young boy walks past a wall with graffiti urging people to wear face masks in Harare, Thursday, May, 28, 2020. Manhunts have…
COVID-19 Pandemic

The Infodemic: How Many People in the UK Have Been Infected With COVID-19?

Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in London
COVID-19 Pandemic

EU Launches Global Campaign to Fund COVID Recovery

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a news conference after a video conference with EU leaders at the European Council building in Brussels, April 23, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Wisconsin Reports its Highest Daily Increase in COVID-19 Cases

People line up for a COVID-19 test in a parking lot Monday May 11, 2020, in Milwaukee. This was one of two sites in the city to…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power