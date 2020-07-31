COVID-19 Pandemic

The Infodemic: Madonna Repeats False Claim that COVID-19 Vaccine Exists

By Polygraph
July 31, 2020 04:41 PM
Madonna poses in the press room at the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall, Aug. 20, 2018, in New York.
FILE - Madonna poses in the press room at the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall, Aug. 20, 2018, in New York.

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

"Madonna leads celebrity vogue for Covid-19 conspiracy theories," The Guardian, July 31.​

Social Media Disinfo

A refrigerated trailer acquired to store bodies, as morgues at hospitals and funeral homes reach their capacity with COVID-19 fatalities, is seen in Bexar County, Texas, July 15, 2020.

A refrigerated trailer acquired to store bodies, as morgues at hospitals and funeral homes reach their capacity with COVID-19 fatalities, is seen in Bexar County, Texas, July 15, 2020.

Circulating on social media: Claim that coronavirus deaths in the United States surpass combined battle fatalities in several US wars.

Verdict: True

Read the full story at: USA Today


Factual Reads on Coronavirus

What's Happening in the Brain with COVID-19?
It’s unclear if SARS-CoV-2 is acting directly on the brain, but we can still investigate if the brain is being damaged when people are sick with COVID-19.
-- NeuWrite San Diego, July 30

