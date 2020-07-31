The Infodemic: Madonna Repeats False Claim that COVID-19 Vaccine Exists

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

"Madonna leads celebrity vogue for Covid-19 conspiracy theories," The Guardian, July 31.​

Social Media Disinfo

A refrigerated trailer acquired to store bodies, as morgues at hospitals and funeral homes reach their capacity with COVID-19 fatalities, is seen in Bexar County, Texas, July 15, 2020.

Circulating on social media: Claim that coronavirus deaths in the United States surpass combined battle fatalities in several US wars.

Verdict: True

Read the full story at: USA Today



Factual Reads on Coronavirus

What's Happening in the Brain with COVID-19?

It’s unclear if SARS-CoV-2 is acting directly on the brain, but we can still investigate if the brain is being damaged when people are sick with COVID-19.

-- NeuWrite San Diego, July 30