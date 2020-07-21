COVID-19 Pandemic

The Infodemic: McDonald's in Canada Collects Patron Information for Contact Tracing

By Polygraph
July 21, 2020 05:49 PM
A McDonald's sign in London, Ontario, Canada October 2, 2019.
A McDonald's sign in London, Ontario, Canada October 2, 2019.

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

 

Daily Debunk

Claim: A McDonald's sign requiring that all customers provide their names and phone numbers for collection is real.

Verdict: True

Read the full story at: Snopes

 

Social Media Disinfo

Screenshot of Facebook post

Screenshot of Facebook post

Claim: The Australian newspaper published an apology over a report linking a Black Lives Matter protest with a COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Agence France-Presse

 


Factual Reads on Coronavirus

Second Coronavirus Strain May Be More Infectious—but Some Scientists Are Skeptical
Researchers question whether a mutated viral strain that infected more cells in a lab dish is necessarily more transmissible among humans.
-- Scientific American, July 16

