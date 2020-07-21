The Infodemic: McDonald's in Canada Collects Patron Information for Contact Tracing

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here.
Daily Debunk
Claim: A McDonald's sign requiring that all customers provide their names and phone numbers for collection is real.
Verdict: True
Read the full story at: Snopes
Social Media Disinfo
Claim: The Australian newspaper published an apology over a report linking a Black Lives Matter protest with a COVID-19 outbreak in the country.
Verdict: False
Read the full story at: Agence France-Presse
Factual Reads on Coronavirus
Second Coronavirus Strain May Be More Infectious—but Some Scientists Are Skeptical
Researchers question whether a mutated viral strain that infected more cells in a lab dish is necessarily more transmissible among humans.
-- Scientific American, July 16