Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: "I would do press events in May, I would never be asked about coronavirus.'' Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, June 26.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: PolitiFact

Social Media Disinfo

Claim: Black people are being targeted for UK coronavirus vaccine trials.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Reuters