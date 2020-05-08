The Infodemic: Popular 'Plandemic' Video Presents False Conspiracy Theories as Fact

Daily Debunk

At issue: A 26-minute video promoting various conspiracy theories about COVID-19, public health and the pharmaceutical industry.

Verdict: False

Read the full story: "Fact-checking ‘Plandemic’: A documentary full of false conspiracy theories about the coronavirus," PolitiFact, May 7.​

Social Media Disinfo

Screenshot of post falsely claiming attached video shows celebrations in Saudi Arabia

Circulating on social media: Post claiming a video shows people in Saudi Arabia celebrating the end of a coronavirus lockdown.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Agence France-Presse​

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

Can COVID-19 survive on my phone?

Yes. That’s why a daily wipe down of “high-touch” surfaces like phones, keyboards and tablet computers is recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

-- Associated Press, May 7​