The Infodemic: Report of 2 Kids in China Dying While Wearing Face Masks Mostly True

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: In 2020, two school boys in China died suddenly after wearing face masks during physical exercise.

Verdict: Mostly True

Read the full story at: Snopes

Social Media Disinfo

Circulating on social media: Claim that people are at risk of contracting Legionnaires’ disease through using face masks.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Reuters​

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

Could My Symptoms Be Covid-19?

These days, every cough, sneeze or headache makes you wonder: Could it be Covid-19?

-- New York Times, August 5​