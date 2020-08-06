COVID-19 Pandemic

The Infodemic: Report of 2 Kids in China Dying While Wearing Face Masks Mostly True

By Polygraph
August 06, 2020 02:21 PM
A woman and a child wearing face masks to protect against the new coronavirus visit a shopping mall in Beijing, Sunday, Aug. 2,…
FILE - A woman and a child wearing face masks to protect against the new coronavirus visit a shopping mall in Beijing, Aug. 2, 2020.

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

 

Daily Debunk

Claim: In 2020, two school boys in China died suddenly after wearing face masks during physical exercise.

Verdict: Mostly True

Read the full story at: Snopes

 

Social Media Disinfo

Screenshot

Screenshot

Circulating on social media: Claim that people are at risk of contracting Legionnaires’ disease through using face masks.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Reuters​

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

Could My Symptoms Be Covid-19?
These days, every cough, sneeze or headache makes you wonder: Could it be Covid-19?
-- New York Times, August 5​

