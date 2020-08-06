The Infodemic: Report of 2 Kids in China Dying While Wearing Face Masks Mostly True

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here.
Daily Debunk
Claim: In 2020, two school boys in China died suddenly after wearing face masks during physical exercise.
Verdict: Mostly True
Read the full story at: Snopes
Social Media Disinfo
Circulating on social media: Claim that people are at risk of contracting Legionnaires’ disease through using face masks.
Verdict: False
Read the full story at: Reuters
Factual Reads on Coronavirus
Could My Symptoms Be Covid-19?
These days, every cough, sneeze or headache makes you wonder: Could it be Covid-19?
-- New York Times, August 5